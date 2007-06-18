Besides dividing his own party, Reid's measure also put presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama in a bind. In a general election, the Democrats want to be able to paint the opposition as recklessly endangering Americans through prolonging the war in Iraq. They don't need to advocate and defend an ambitious and potentially reckless plan of their own for immediate withdrawal. And, indeed, a position favoring a staged retreat combined with diplomacy would serve the Democrats best if they were actually to win the White House.

But, with former war supporter John Edwards and the leftwing netroots clamoring for immediate withdrawal, and with Senate rival Chris Dodd running ads favoring the Reid proposal, Clinton and Obama were forced to choose between a position that would be popular with Democratic primary voters and a more calibrated position that would serve them well in a general election and that would avoid charges of defunding the troops. They chose to join Reid--a vote that could come back to haunt one of them in November 2008. If Reid had been doing his job well, he would have either kept the measure off the floor entirely or made sure that it was seen as marginal and backed by only a handful of anti-war Democrats. Instead, he put his imprimatur on it.

Reid is far from incompetent. After the 2004 election, he almost single-handedly killed the Bush administration's effort at privatizing social security. And he has followed in Mitchell's footsteps in his handling of the immigration bill. That bill, like the 1990 budget act, is a compilation of controversial measures that will alternately win support and provoke opposition. Politically speaking, the Democrats want to win credit among Latino voters for backing a path to citizenship for illegal immigrants, but they want to avoid being blamed by white working-class voters in the Midwest and Southwest for favoring citizenship for illegal immigrants and a large guest-worker program. If the bill passes, they want these voters to blame Bush and Republicans for these provisions.

It will be difficult for the Democrats to pull off this political sleight of hand, but so far Reid has been remarkably successful. By branding the measure "the President's bill," Reid has ensured that the Republicans get the blame for supporting the provisions and for failing to pass the bill itself. Hispanic voters are angry with the Republicans for holding up the vote on the bill. And the Republican base is angry with the White House for supporting the bill. When Reid yanked the bill off the floor for the lack of Republican support, that was a defeat for immigration reform, but a political victory for the Democrats. With the measure returning to the floor this week, Reid will have to continue his magic act.

Pelosi has fared somewhat better than Reid, but that is probably because she has managed so far to avoid the spotlight on Iraq and immigration. But neither Reid nor Pelosi have yet devised the kind of measures that Mitchell and Foley used in 1991 and 1992 to win public support for the Democrats and to split the Republicans. Most of what they have passed from their election agenda--including minimum wage and a watered-down lobbying-reform bill--will quietly be enacted into law. Except for a measure funding stem-cell research, they haven't come up with anything comparable to Family and Medical Leave. If they want to put the Democrats in a good position to retain Congress and win the White House, they had better start thinking. And they had better avoid initiatives that divide their own party and unite the opposition.