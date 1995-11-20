Very Pale Fire

When the details work properly, they're so light that they lift those heavy hands. Consider the conclusion of "Perfection," in which an ill and absentminded Russian tutor travels with his athletic young charge to a seaside resort. The boy runs into the surf and pretends to drown. The tutor stumbles after him, has a heart attack and dies. This is the last paragraph:

The dull mist immediately broke, blossomed with marvelous colors, all kinds of sounds burst forth--the rote of the sea, the clapping of the wind, human cries--and there was David standing, up to his ankles in bright water, not knowing what to do, shaking with fear, not daring to explain that he had not been drowning, that he had struggled in jest--and farther out people were diving, groping through the water, then looking at each other with bulging eyes, and diving anew, and returning empty-handed, while others shouted to them from the shore, advising them to search a little to the left; and a fellow with a Red Cross armband was running along the beach, and three men in sweaters were pushing into the water a boat grinding against the shingle; and a bewildered David was being led away by a fat woman in a pince-nez, the wife of a veterinarian, who had been expected to arrive on Friday but had had to postpone his vacation, and the Baltic Sea sparkled from end to end, and, in the thinned-out forest, across a green country road, there lay, still breathing, freshly cut aspens; and a youth, smeared with soot, gradually turned white as he washed under the kitchen tap, and black parakeets flew above the eternal snows of the New Zealand mountains; and a fisherman, squinting in the sun, was solemnly predicting that not until the ninth day would the waves surrender the corpse.

Everything is in this passage, from the lovely language ("rote of the sea") to the efficient evidence that David is alive and doomed to a life of regret for his prank, to the terrific to-and-fro-ing of a drowning, the Gogolian runaway sub-story about the veterinary (the very device that Nabokov would later comment on with such relish in his book about Gogol), the slow-motion, black-and-white fantasia on New Zealand, which is a superb rendering of the "bliss" of asphyxiation, to the final, unmistakable proof of death in the fisherman's superstitious prediction, illogical but necessary. Nabokov would again and again write such bravura paragraphs, full of synesthesia, half-buried narrative and sketchy portents. Perhaps the most remarkable is the long last paragraph of the first chapter of Speak, Memory, in which the writer's father is tossed high by peasants until his flying body turns into a sculpted angel looking down on a funeral bier that suggests the death of Imperial Russia.

When Nabokov gave himself enough room to develop characters about whom he could care, his twin method of fashioning a nifty plot and loading it down with sensuous detail worked well. The novels, especially Lolita and Pale Fire, are as fine as anything written in this century, and at least one story, "Spring in Fialta," transcends technique to become a memorable tale of lost love. It was written in 1936, when he was composing The Gift, his Russian masterpiece, and it is the ultimate emigrant story, since it is the tale of fifteen years' worth of brief encounters between a man and a woman. Most of the stories, however, are plagued by Nabokov's excesses and redeemed by none of his virtues. They are preening, almost automatically nostalgic about a lost Russia of privilege and aristocratic family love, as sepia-tinted as an old photo of posed family outings. Years ago I asked Nina Berberova about Nabokov, and she exclaimed: "I'm so tired of that sacred childhood of his!" It was a complaint she was richly qualified to make, having lived and lost a similar youth. All of Nabokov's imperiousness turns out just to be a magic fire guarding a sleeping child in patent leather shoes and tailored shorts. Responding to a brilliant essay written by Simon Karlinsky, the most incisive and erudite Russian scholar of our times, Nabokov expressed pleasure at being linked (as Karlinsky had linked him) to Chekhov, in a secondary Russian tradition that preferred aesthetic values to political sermonizing. Nabokov commented:

Mr. Karlinsky has put his finger on a mysterious sensory cell. He is right, I do love Chekhov dearly. I fail, however, to rationalize my feeling for him: I can easily do so in regard to the greater artist, Tolstoy ... but when I imagine Chekhov with the same detachment all I can make out is a medley of dreadful prosaisms, ready-made epithets, repetitions, doctors, unconvincing vamps, and so forth; yet it is his works which I would take on a trip to another planet.

In this uncharacteristic admission of an admiration that he can't quite defend, Nabokov missed the chance to understand that what made Chekhov great was not his strained originality of language nor his armature of dangerous details and tricky plots, but rather the doctor-writer's nearly scientific precision of observation, an unparalleled freedom from moralizing and a weary but genuine compassion for failed humanity. Chekhov once wrote a letter to Gorky complaining that his descriptions of nature were too ingenious, that he should replace them with simple statements such as "It was raining." One wonders what Nabokov would have made of such advice. In Lolita, Nabokov's drooping eye is fully open and observant. His harsh moral condemnation of Humbert never precludes a full imagining of the depraved child-molester's eloquence, nor the intensity of his desire. In that one book, Nabokov rivaled Chekhov and justified his entire enterprise.