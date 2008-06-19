Reagan also diverged greatly from Nixon in all kinds of ways. There are the obvious profound political differences--détente vs. rollback; “We are all Keynesians now” vs. supply-side (and monetarism); affirmative action vs. Edwin Meese and William Bradford Reynolds; and I could go on and on. These are important matters, and I gather that some reviewers have pointed them out. But they are also beside the point of your book, which is, as I see it, that Nixon introduced the political polarization which Reagan and others exploited down the line.

But I’m not persuaded of the latter point, either. Nixon may have refined the dark arts of political polarization and adapted them to the circumstances of the late 1960s, but he hardly invented those arts (see above on the Southern strategy). And Reagan’s coalition formed, unsteadily, in 1980, not as a reaction against Lyndon Johnson and the Great Society but as a reaction against the failures of Jimmy Carter and the haplessness of the deluded Democratic Congress, amid stagflation and the crisis in Iran .

Of course, Reagan was happy enough to enlarge his coalition by taking on, and paying lip service to, the culture warriors, right-wing evangelicals, and neo-conservatives (who were only dimly in evidence as of 1972, or not in evidence at all). He was also happy to consolidate the Republican white South. So to that limited extent, we can say that Reagan enlarged on Nixon’s example. But Reagan built a coalition of his own, and succeeded in 1980 chiefly because of economic and post-Vietnam national security issues, not the cultural resentments of Nixon’s “silent majority.”

Moreover, in political style as well as ideology, Reaganism was entirely different from Nixonism. Reagan could be callous and demagogic on the stump, but nowhere near to the extent Nixon was. Nixon, unlike Reagan, played political hardball in a paranoid way that turned into lawlessness. (There was no Donald Segretti or G. Gordon Liddy in Reagan’s entourage; and while Reagan had his Oliver North--certainly a polarizing figure--North did not emerge out of Reagan’s quest for the presidency, or for re-election.)

Whereas Nixonism lived on resentments, fear, and even cynicism, Reaganism was sunny and outwardly open-hearted, blending futurism and nostalgia in wholly new ways, putting a warm, even sensuous face on right-wing Republican politics. Reagan’s mean-spirited side did show when it suited his political purposes (as in his notorious Philadelphia , Mississippi , “states’ rights” campaign speech in 1980), and he certainly could be conniving. But that was not the essence of Reaganism as it was of Nixonism. And it was in Reaganism that the Republican Party found the means to achieve long-term political dominance, once Reagan’s pact with George H.W. Bush in 1980 made the GOP Establishment almost a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Republican Right.

Let me, for the sake of enlivening the conversation, restate all this more boldly. Nixon captured the Republican Party between 1966 and 1968, but he proceeded nearly to ruin it. (The Capitol Hill Club almost went bankrupt; some party officials mused over changing the party’s name.) Gerald Ford tried his hardest (and succeeded more than most give him credit for) to clean up the mess, but the center of the GOP would not hold. Neither would the center hold for the Democrats. (Ecce Jimmy Carter.) Instead, the precariousness of the political center--indeed, its disappearance--has defined American politics from then until now.

Richard Nixon certainly tried to turn political polarization to his own purposes--but it was his downfall, more than his successes, that truly contributed to the center’s demise, and to the politics of the following 30 years. He brought the New Deal/Great Society era to a close and then tried to shred the Constitution--but wound up being a political hiccup.

Something very different--a polarized politics, but very different in style, substance, and even political allegiances--emerged in 1980. And from then until now, despite efforts to fight back, we have been living in that political universe--not Nixonland at all, but the Age of Reagan.

Except, of course, that this year marks the definitive end of that era, no matter who wins the White House.

So: I’m eager to hear what you think.

My best,

Sean

By Sean Wilentz and Rick Perlstein