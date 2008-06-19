Reagan also diverged greatly from Nixon in all kinds of
ways. There are the obvious profound political differences--détente vs.
rollback; “We are all Keynesians now” vs. supply-side (and monetarism);
affirmative action vs. Edwin Meese and William Bradford Reynolds; and I could
go on and on. These are important matters, and I gather that some reviewers
have pointed them out. But they are also beside the point of your book, which
is, as I see it, that Nixon introduced the political polarization which Reagan
and others exploited down the line.
But I’m not persuaded of the latter point, either. Nixon may
have refined the dark arts of political polarization and adapted them to the
circumstances of the late 1960s, but he hardly invented those arts (see above
on the Southern strategy). And Reagan’s coalition formed, unsteadily, in 1980,
not as a reaction against Lyndon Johnson and the Great Society but as a
reaction against the failures of Jimmy Carter and the haplessness of the
deluded Democratic Congress, amid stagflation and the crisis in Iran.
Of course, Reagan was happy enough to enlarge his coalition
by taking on, and paying lip service to, the culture warriors, right-wing
evangelicals, and neo-conservatives (who were only dimly in evidence as of
1972, or not in evidence at all). He was also happy to consolidate the
Republican white South. So to that limited extent, we can say that Reagan
enlarged on Nixon’s example. But Reagan built a coalition of his own, and
succeeded in 1980 chiefly because of economic and post-Vietnam national
security issues, not the cultural resentments of Nixon’s “silent majority.”
Moreover, in political style as well as ideology, Reaganism
was entirely different from Nixonism. Reagan could be callous and demagogic on
the stump, but nowhere near to the extent Nixon was. Nixon, unlike Reagan,
played political hardball in a paranoid way that turned into lawlessness.
(There was no Donald Segretti or G. Gordon Liddy in Reagan’s entourage; and
while Reagan had his Oliver North--certainly a polarizing figure--North did not
emerge out of Reagan’s quest for the presidency, or for re-election.)
Whereas Nixonism lived on resentments, fear, and even
cynicism, Reaganism was sunny and outwardly open-hearted, blending futurism and
nostalgia in wholly new ways, putting a warm, even sensuous face on right-wing
Republican politics. Reagan’s mean-spirited side did show when it suited his
political purposes (as in his notorious Philadelphia,
Mississippi, “states’ rights”
campaign speech in 1980), and he certainly could be conniving. But that was not
the essence of Reaganism as it was of Nixonism. And it was in Reaganism that
the Republican Party found the means to achieve long-term political dominance,
once Reagan’s pact with George H.W. Bush in 1980 made the GOP Establishment
almost a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Republican Right.
Let me, for the sake of enlivening the conversation, restate
all this more boldly. Nixon captured the Republican Party between 1966 and
1968, but he proceeded nearly to ruin it. (The Capitol Hill Club almost went
bankrupt; some party officials mused over changing the party’s name.) Gerald
Ford tried his hardest (and succeeded more than most give him credit for) to
clean up the mess, but the center of the GOP would not hold. Neither would the
center hold for the Democrats. (Ecce
Jimmy Carter.) Instead, the precariousness of the political center--indeed, its
disappearance--has defined American politics from then until now.
Richard Nixon certainly tried to turn political polarization
to his own purposes--but it was his downfall, more than his successes, that
truly contributed to the center’s demise, and to the politics of the following 30
years. He brought the New Deal/Great Society era to a close and then tried to
shred the Constitution--but wound up being a political hiccup.
Something very different--a polarized politics, but very
different in style, substance, and even political allegiances--emerged in 1980.
And from then until now, despite efforts to fight back, we have been living in
that political universe--not Nixonland at all, but the Age of Reagan.
Except, of course, that this year marks the definitive end
of that era, no matter who wins the White House.
So: I’m eager to hear what you think.
My best,
Sean
By Sean Wilentz and Rick Perlstein