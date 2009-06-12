Alas, many corporate executives--including, quite possibly, those who shape policy at NAM--seem to think they could do a much better job of controlling costs than the government ever could. The way they see it, in a private marketplace they can use their clout to bargain for lower prices from doctors, hospitals and drug-makers--and to encourage more responsible behavior from their employees to reduce the demand for medical services. The only problem with this argument is that present reality undermines it. Corporations already have these abilities, after all. And it’s not really helping.

While an individual company can influence the behavior of--and tinker with the insurance of--their workers, they are powerless to address the broad causes of rising health care costs, which are built into our system. They can’t develop a national electronic medical record; they can’t temper the demand for expensive but unproven medical technology; they can’t wring the administrative waste out of a fractured insurance industry; they can’t even do that much to bargain down prices, given the extent to which they’re inevitably paying for somebody else’s care. Only the government has that kind of reach. This is why a few far-sighted CEOs--like Steve Burd, of Safeway--have joined the call for comprehensive health reform, even though they’ve had some marginal success at reducing their own employees’ medical expenses.

Reform would provide one other boon to business--and, more broadly, the American economy. Right now, a company can beat a competitor not by building better products or providing better services, but simply by figuring out how to spend less on its workers’ health care. It can do that by providing less generous benefits, no benefits at all, or even coming up with policies that discourage employment by people who are likely to incur higher medical bills. But with an employer mandate, the government creates a level playing field. All companies have to pay into the system and--depending upon the accompanying regulations--they won’t be able to get a leg up on the competition just by conjuring up clever ways to get out of paying big medical bills.

Admittedly, to believe in such a system is to believe in a sense of shared responsibility--to believe that leaders of industry have some obligation to society as a whole, even as they have an obligation to their shareholders. But that’s not a notion foreign to the U.S. For much of the post-World War II era, the business establishment saw itself as the steward of the public good--not ignorant of its own self-interest, for sure, but not focused on it to the exclusion of all other concerns. And while that spirit has been gone for a while, it can always return.



Jonathan Cohn is a senior editor of The New Republic. This column is a collaboration between TNR and Kaiser Health News. KHN is an editorially independent news service and is a program of the Kaiser Family Foundation, a nonpartisan health care policy research organization, which is not affiliated with Kaiser Permanente.