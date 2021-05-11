Al Regnery's Secret Life

One of the most disturbing incidents occurred in 1976 and was never discussed in his confirmation hearings. In late October 1976 Regnery was winding up a campaign to become district attorney in Madison, Wisconsin. His wife had called the police three times in the weeks before the election to complain of obscene phone calls and vandalism. Regnery held a press conference to charge that his political opponents were using "Watergate-style tactics" to force him out of the race. When his wife called the police on the afternoon of October 31, 1976, the charge was much more serious. Christina Regnery, who was eight months pregnant, told police that two men broke into her home and warned that her husband should drop out of the race for district attorney. Then she said the two men had cut her with an embroidery knife and forced her to have oral sex.

The police investigation concluded that Christina Regnery had fabricated the entire incident--and Alfred Regnery told police that he too had "given serious thought" to that possibility. No neighbors had seen anything unusual, there was no sign of forced entry in the Regnery house, and no sign of struggle. In addition, although Christina Regnery had 73 slash marks on her body, none was serious. "Not a single cut required a stitch or a Band-Aid," said one law-enforcement official involved. The police report concluded that "the infliction of the wounds on Mrs. Regnery are still questionable and may have been self-inflicted or done by subjects known to her. There is no indication that any unknown subjects inflicted any of the injuries." Regnery and the police agreed that they would "pursue the possibility of self-inflicted injuries." The report also said that it was "decided at this time that Mr. Regnery would not disclose any of the circumstances surrounding the incident."

Only minutes later, however, Regnery told a newspaper reporter in the hospital corridor, according to the police report, "that his wife had been raped by a white male and a black male and had been stabbed. … The wounds had been stitched." Of course, his wife had never alleged that she was raped, she was clearly not the victim of a stabbing, and she had not required any stitches. But Regnery's false claims were useful to his campaign. The headline in the Madison paper, "Two Attack Wife of D.A. Candidate," seemed to substantiate Regnery's earlier charges. Nevertheless, Regnery lost the election.