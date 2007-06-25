In spite of occasional appearances (notably a politically suicidal anti-nuclear phase in the 1980s), the British social democratic left is traditionally Atlanticist. "The facts were self-evident," wrote James Callaghan, prime minister from 1976-1979, in his memoirs, explaining the need for joint U.S.-U.K. decision-making after 1945. But there is no precedent for Tony Blair's closeness to a Republican administration of near-impeachable insouciance in international affairs.

Brown has been more than the dominant figure in government alongside Blair for the past decade. He is a co-architect of Labour's metamorphosis into "New Labour." When Blair took charge of the party after the death of its admired but ineffectual leader, John Smith, in 1994, Labour had lost four successive elections. Political seriousness and electoral success required abandoning the socialist catechism of taxing, spending, and nationalisation. But New Labour had little to say about foreign policy. The party had developed contacts with the Clinton administration, but these were to do with organization and electioneering rather than policy. The manifesto that brought Labour to office in a landslide in 1997 made no mention of the United States, still less of the "special relationship."

Much has changed in the international order since then--or at least in our understanding of it. No longer is only one side in the struggle of theocratic fanaticism against Western civilization aware that battle has been joined. Blair's emerging ideas on liberal internationalism were exemplified in 1999-2000 by interventions to halt Milosevic's genocidal aggression in Kosovo and to protect Sierra Leone from hand-lopping rebels. They were reinforced by September 11 and have survived the gross mismanagement of the Iraq war.

Where does Brown fall on these questions? It is inconceivable that he'll repudiate Blair's legacy, for the practical reason that he is associated with it whether he likes it or not. The demeaning rationalizations of Hillary Clinton for supporting the Iraq war are as nothing compared with the tergiversations that Brown would have to undertake to escape from Blair's approach. He will not do it because he cannot do it. But he might in declaratory policy and military deployment stress operations in Afghanistan at the expense of Iraq. Troop levels in Helmand province in Afghanistan are scheduled to increase by 800 to 5,800 by the end of the summer. Fighting Al Qaeda and its allies, and upholding nascent constitutional government in Afghanistan and Iraq, will remain priorities. But extricating Brown's own political reputation from the wreckage of Bush's Iraq policy will take time.

Under Brown, it's safe to say that rhetoric will remain consistent with the Blair years but the heart will be lacking. Last January, Brown laid down free universal education and climate change as twin tracks of his approach to foreign policy. The subtext was that government must protect and intervene--but in the realm of soft power exerted through multilateral institutions. Brown is close to the Democratic establishment, well read in American political history, and the longest continuously serving chancellor of the Exchequer for almost 200 years: He knows the importance of the American diplomacy that created the Bretton Woods system and the associated institutions. He almost certainly believes, too, in the wisdom of the adjunct to that diplomacy: President Truman's willingness, after 1947, to engage in protracted (and electorally damaging) military commitments to counter totalitarianism. It's doubtful that Brown regards that type of intervention, by us and by our allies, as a model for his own premiership.