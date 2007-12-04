Why Chavez will still be a force to reckon with for a long, long time.

By the thinnest of margins--51 to 49--this Sunday, Venezuelan voters defeated a referendum that would have drastically increased President Hugo Chávez’s already tremendous powers. The 69 proposed amendments would have further consolidated Chavez’s gradual but unyielding effort to seize control of just about every level of political and economic life in Venezuela. Among other things, the amendments would have granted Chávez control over the central bank, allowed the government to detain citizens without charges during states of emergency, and opened the way for Chávez’s unlimited reelection. In vague but perhaps chilling language, the proposed amendments would have also officially refounded the country along “socialist, anti-imperialist” lines.

Chávez attempted to sweeten the appeal for the amendments by including proposals for a retirement fund for informal workers and lowering the minimum voting age from 18 to 16. Sort of a “Bolivarian Revolution,” but with a French twist. But the allure of even greater state largesse was not enough to give Chávez the resounding victory that he most certainly expected following his most recent and decisive reelection a year ago. Unlike the super-majorities that Chávez counted on in previous elections, this time he was forced to fight tooth and nail, even among the country’s sizeable poor population that had up until this point responded positively to its beloved leader’s commands.

Since first elected in 1998, Chávez has perfected the playbook of “democratic authoritarianism”--using a popular majority and relatively (although certainly contested) open democratic elections to consolidate his control.* Unlike a violent revolution, democratic authoritarianism is by definition a more gradual process. One only has to look to Putin’s Russia to see another crafty ruler using swollen state revenues and the ostensible legitimacy of the ballot box to gradually but radically institutionalize his personal grip on power. If Fidel Castro was a hare during his sudden and total revolution in Cuba in 1959, Hugo Chávez is taking the tortoise approach in Venezuela in the 21st century. Different animals, perhaps, but the goal of absolute rule remains the same.

For those concerned with growing threats to democracy and the rule of law in Venezuela under Chávez’s rule, it is tempting to view the result as a great victory. Make no mistake, the vote was a devastating setback for the Venezuelan president. But while there is evidence to suggest that the “No” vote’s victory will turn out to be Chávez’s “Stalingrad”--the first lost large battle in his eventual defeat-- one must be careful not to overestimate the lasting significance of the vote. Fueled by seemingly endless oil revenues and the overlooked fact that just short of 50 percent of Venezuelan voters cast ballots to effectively turn Venezuela into a dictatorship, Chávez is likely to continue attempting to make his Bolivarian Revolution permanent.