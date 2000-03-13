Race Against Himself

When I met up with McCain a year ago in South Carolina, when the Straight Talk Express was nothing more than a van with two backseats and three reporters, he said he wanted to take the government back from the “evil” forces in Washington. He promised to be the un-Clinton, to say and do what was right even if it meant losing. Over his aides’ initial objections, he insisted on championing campaign finance reform, even though conventional wisdom held it had little popular appeal. Even tactical decisions became part of a larger morality play—he spurned the Iowa caucuses not just because he didn’t have the resources to compete but (in the campaign narrative) because he refused to change his position on ethanol subsidies and kowtow to the “ special interests.”

In the post-Clinton moment, politics as unadorned morality struck a chord. People flocked to see McCain. After he won his stunning victory in New Hampshire, he declared to a roaring crowd: “A wonderful New Hampshire campaign has come to an end, but a great national crusade has just begun.”

But the statement itself suggested the impending problem. McCain seemed to believe his quest for office had reached a higher plain, a realm more noble than the usual campaign. In South Carolina, Bush pounded him with negative ads. Rather than fight back, McCain pulled his one negative spot and retreated into a kind of noble resistance, retelling the story, in almost mythical fashion, of the woman who stood up at a town-hall meeting and recounted how her child had received a phone call depicting the senator as a “ cheat” and a “liar.” McCain said he would never use such “political tactics” and made the conduct of his campaign, more than the issues themselves, the center of his appeal. “If we don’t prevail, my friends,” he said on the eve of the vote, “we know that we have taken the honorable way.”

Indeed, McCain’s crushing defeat in South Carolina seemed in an odd way to reduce Bush to McCain’s caricature—a money-backed, mean-spirited instrument of the establishment. At his campaign rallies, McCain now played Star Wars music and said, as if he believed it, “I am just like Luke Skywalker fighting the Death Star.” He seemed to relish being the underdog and the victim once again. “I lived in a hotel once where there were no mints on the pillow,” he said. “I know how to take a punch, and I know how to fight back.”

But he seemed at a loss as to how. For the next few days he appeared to vacillate between playing politics and retreating into a noble crouch. One day he authorized scathing phone messages to Michigan Catholics, attacking Bush’s visit to Bob Jones University; the next day he said he would never go negative. One day he vowed he was a die-hard conservative; the next he said he would embrace “libertarians and vegetarians.” “I’ve got to stay on the message,” he said. “I can’t just talk about push polls like I did in South Carolina.” But he couldn’t seem to fully stop himself. He talked about Pat Robertson’s scurrilous phone calls in Michigan and about how Bush was coordinating Robertson’s smear campaign. In a desperate fight for California—where Asian Americans represent an important voting bloc—he apologized for calling his Vietnamese captors “gooks,” but then a few days later, when another reporter asked him about the remarks, he said he did not view them as a misstep and had called his captors worse.

It almost seemed that the more his campaign failed, the more his crusade succeeded. His events had the feel of spiritual revivals. In Washington state, he got off a ship in Bremerton, where 5,000 people had waited for hours in the cold and rain. As he came down the plank, a spotlight followed him and the Rocky theme music played. Teenage girls reached out and tried to touch him, shrieking. Men surged forward, beseeching him for his autograph. When we climbed on a bus afterward, they pushed their hands up against the windows. “It’s like traveling with Mick Jagger,” Cindy McCain said. At a rally in Sacramento a mother stood up and brought her child forward, saying she was horrified when she learned about Clinton’s scandals. She asked McCain to touch the boy, as if to make him pure.



THE PROBLEM IS that presidential campaigns are not really about purity. They require, as Bush seemed to accept after New Hampshire, an ignobility—a tolerance, even a passion, for the unseemly fray. Crusaders who refuse to tarnish themselves end up, like Eugene McCarthy or Ralph Nader, with their dignity. But they watch from history’s sidelines.

As McCain approached Super Tuesday, his aides seemed to recognize that his defeat would probably mean the defeat of their cause as well. “I think John McCain is our last chance to save the political system,” said Weaver. But by then McCain had become a creature of the crusade. In an act of political courage that effectively immolated his campaign, he began to call the leadership of the very movement he needed to court—the Christian right—“evil.” When I asked him on the Straight Talk Express one morning if there were any crusaders he admired from history or literature, he named Robert Jordan from For Whom the Bell Tolls.

What happened to him? someone asked.

McCain described how Jordan had gotten trapped on the hill that the fascists were about to overrun, how he lay down on the ground and cocked his rifle, telling the woman he loved that she would always be with him. Then he waited to die.

There was a moment of silence as everyone contemplated the story. Then McCain smiled. “Hell of an ending,” he said.

