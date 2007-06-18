Clinton proposed to replace the guaranteed loans with directloans--which meant having the federal government cut out themiddleman and make the loans itself. Every independent agency thathas calculated the cost--the Congressional Budget Office, Clinton'sOffice of Management and Budget, even George W. Bush's Office ofManagement and Budget--has concluded that direct lending would savethe government billions of dollars each year.

Naturally, the middlemen did not take kindly to being cut out of thedeal. They launched a fierce counterattack, and they were embracedby conservatives inside Congress and out. Their main line ofargument was that direct lending amounted to Big Government. (Or,as Grover Norquist called it, Clinton's "scheme for a governmenttakeover of the student-loan program.") Conservatives forced acompromise that created direct loans but also kept guaranteed loansand let colleges choose which kind to use.

Both sides assumed that the cheaper direct loans would dominate. Buta funny thing happened: After an initial burst of popularity,direct loans stagnated, and many colleges began returning to theold guaranteed-loan system. Conservatives held this up as proof ofthe superior efficiency of the free- enterprise system. As onelobbyist for private lenders jeered in 1997, "Direct lending hasjust become one lender among thousands, and it is still strugglingto be relevant." The gloating continued over most of the nextdecade. As Stephen Moore, then director of the Free EnterpriseFund, crowed two years ago, "Some five hundred colleges havestopped participating [with direct lending] because of shoddymanagement and financial losses."

Only it now turns out that the private lenders' success came notthrough superior efficiency but through superior graft. Theemerging college-loan kickback scandal is a vast scheme by privatelenders to bribe colleges into foisting their services ontostudents. Lenders plied college-loan officers with meals, cruises,and other gifts. Some loan officers were given lucrative stockoffers. Columbia's director of undergraduate financial aid purchasedstock in Student Loan Xpress--which became one of that school'spreferred lenders--for $1 per share and sold it two years later for$10 per share. Some lenders offered millions to the universitiesthemselves to drop out of the direct- lending program.

So this whole scandal could have been avoided if Bill Clinton hadjust gotten his way. (Admittedly, letting Clinton have his way wasnot, in general, a great way to avoid scandals.) Indeed, the verything that drove conservatives to oppose Clinton's reform--the vastprivate profits made available by guaranteed loans--is what enabledthe scandal. Almost any government program creates at least somepotential for cheating. The hallmark of the conservative approachis that the scale of the profits is so huge. Sallie Mae, thelargest student lender, was recently sold for $25 billion.