Why is McCain performing so poorly in his own backyard? In part, he is fighting a Sisyphean battle against the demographic changes in the region. The Census Bureau measures how many people migrate into each state each year. In 2006, half of the top ten fastest-growing states were in the West, ranging from Nevada (3.5 percent) to Colorado (1.9 percent). These new residents generally fall into one of two categories: college-educated white folks from the coasts looking for cheaper housing, better schools, or a higher quality of life--or, Latinos. Both groups are quite friendly to Democrats.

Still, McCain's politics may also be partly to blame. For one thing, McCain is perceived largely as an insider--the Senator from Washington (D.C.) rather than the Senator from Arizona . The West--particularly the Mountain West--does not like Washington establishment candidates. Consider, for instance, that Bill Clinton--running as an outsider in 1992--won Montana, and came within single digits of George Bush in states like Wyoming and Alaska. By 1996, however, when his incumbency had transformed him into an insider by default, Clinton lost Montana , and was crushed in Wyoming and Alaska by 13 and 18 points, respectively.

McCain may also have gotten off to a bad footing in the West because of his hawkish stance on foreign policy. Between the Ron Paul-ish isolationist elements evident in the rural reaches of the West--the region was by far Paul's best for fundraising on a per-capita basis--and the neo-hippie culture still apparent in places like Boulder, Colorado, and Santa Fe, the West has relatively little appetite for foreign entanglements. Exit polls in 2004 revealed that 28 percent of voters in Oregon, 23 percent in Colorado, 21 percent in Nevada, and 20 percent in New Mexico listed the war in Iraq as their most important voting issue, and that these voters went for John Kerry about 3:1. By contrast, just 15 percent of voters in the country as a whole listed Iraq as the issue that decided their vote.

McCain has also managed to wind up on the wrong side of a number of the West's peculiar pet issues. He had been a supporter of the Yucca Mountain nuclear waste repository in Nevada , and has previously called to renegotiate the Colorado River compact, which might result in diverting some of Colorado 's water to Arizona and California . McCain won the grudging endorsement of the NRA, but doesn't have the Second Amendment bona fides to win many votes on the issue. (He recently received a C+ from the group and an F from the Gun Owners of America.) He seems to satisfy precisely nobody on immigration, having lost the trust of conservatives with his support of the McCain-Kennedy bill in 2006, but then losing Hispanics when he backtracked on the issue during the Republican primaries.