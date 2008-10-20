Two regions in this election contain a disproportionate number of
battleground states: the Rust Belt (including
Studies have proven
the presence of a strong “friends and neighbors” effect in a candidate’s home
state: They tend to outperform their demographics among voters who know them
the best. There is also some evidence that this advantage carries over to the
regional level, particularly in the South and in
Obama has lived up to his end of the bargain, winning in essentially every
state that borders the
But John McCain, by contrast, has made little progress in the West beyond
his home state of
Why is McCain performing so poorly in his own backyard? In part, he is
fighting a Sisyphean battle against the demographic changes in the region. The
Census Bureau measures how many people migrate into each state each year. In
2006, half
of the top ten fastest-growing states were in the West, ranging from
Still, McCain's politics may also be partly to blame. For one thing, McCain
is perceived largely as an insider--the Senator from Washington (D.C.) rather
than the Senator from
McCain may also have gotten off to a bad footing in the West because of his
hawkish stance on foreign policy. Between the Ron Paul-ish isolationist
elements evident in the rural reaches of the West--the region was by far Paul's best for
fundraising on a per-capita basis--and the neo-hippie culture still apparent in
places like Boulder, Colorado, and Santa Fe, the West has relatively little
appetite for foreign entanglements. Exit polls in 2004 revealed that 28 percent
of voters in Oregon, 23
percent in Colorado, 21
percent in Nevada, and 20
percent in New Mexico listed
the war in
McCain
has also managed to wind up on the wrong side of a number of the West's
peculiar pet issues. He had
been a supporter of the
Lastly, McCain's campaign is simply being outhustled. In
Things could be worse for McCain; he at least appears to have
But while Mitt Romney was referring to McCain when he said at the Republican
convention that “if
Nate Silver is the founder of FiveThirtyEight.com, a political website, and a contributor to The
New Republic.