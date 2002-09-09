Personal Best

Americans want to believe September 11 changed George W. Bush. They want to believe it because they want to believe September 11 changed them. And because the president supposedly personifies the national character, Americans project onto Bush the transformation they wish to see in themselves: He has become more serious, less self-interested; he has found his purpose. In the public narrative, September 11 has become a kind of successor to Bush's famous decision to stop drinking. He saw danger, he rose to the challenge, and he put away childish, frivolous things.

But it's not true. While no journalist can really know how September 11 altered Bush privately, the public evidence suggests that it has not fundamentally changed him as president. Most of what he has done well, and done poorly, over the last year could have been predicted before the twin towers fell. The difference is that now his strengths and his weaknesses both matter more.

Bush's great post-September 11 strength has been his highly personal, highly moralistic view of the world. And that view long predates September 11. In the 2000 election, Al Gore repeatedly tried to draw Bush into detailed discussions of policy--and thus draw a distinction between the more substantive candidate and the less substantive one. But Bush framed the race differently: as the good man versus the bad one. He began with an inherent advantage in this regard, since voters saw him as a stand-in for his father and Gore as a stand-in for Bill Clinton. And the Bush campaign's critical breakthrough was its ability, in the weeks preceding the first debate, to create a public stereotype of Gore as dishonest and thus link him back to Clinton. Similarly, Bush's standard stump speech culminated not with a reference to policy or to his accomplishments as governor but with an allusion to his character as a man. "When I put my hand on the Bible," Bush said again and again to thunderous applause, "I will swear not only to uphold the laws of this land, ... I will also swear to uphold the honor and the integrity of the office to which I have been elected, so help me God."

In his first eight months as president, Bush followed the same script. He endlessly described political appointees and allies as "good men." And as if to make clear that goodness was a personal rather than an ideological category, he even bestowed the moniker on arch-liberal Ted Kennedy. Early in Bush's first year, the Marc Rich pardon scandal kept Clinton alive as the "bad man" against which Bush was favorably compared. And after Tom Daschle became Senate majority leader, Bush condoned a highly personal effort to anoint him as Clinton and Gore's successor in the "bad man" role. Bush's foreign policy was just as personal. After meeting Vladimir Putin, then widely considered an anti-American autocrat, Bush stunned conservatives by announcing, "I looked the man in the eye--I was able to get a sense of his soul."