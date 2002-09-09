Personal Best

Bush's great post-September 11 strength has been his highly personal, highly moralistic view of the world. And that view long predates September 11. In the 2000 election, Al Gore repeatedly tried to draw Bush into detailed discussions of policy--and thus draw a distinction between the more substantive candidate and the less substantive one. But Bush framed the race differently: as the good man versus the bad one. He began with an inherent advantage in this regard, since voters saw him as a stand-in for his father and Gore as a stand-in for Bill Clinton. And the Bush campaign's critical breakthrough was its ability, in the weeks preceding the first debate, to create a public stereotype of Gore as dishonest and thus link him back to Clinton. Similarly, Bush's standard stump speech culminated not with a reference to policy or to his accomplishments as governor but with an allusion to his character as a man. "When I put my hand on the Bible," Bush said again and again to thunderous applause, "I will swear not only to uphold the laws of this land, ... I will also swear to uphold the honor and the integrity of the office to which I have been elected, so help me God."

In his first eight months as president, Bush followed the same script. He endlessly described political appointees and allies as "good men." And as if to make clear that goodness was a personal rather than an ideological category, he even bestowed the moniker on arch-liberal Ted Kennedy. Early in Bush's first year, the Marc Rich pardon scandal kept Clinton alive as the "bad man" against which Bush was favorably compared. And after Tom Daschle became Senate majority leader, Bush condoned a highly personal effort to anoint him as Clinton and Gore's successor in the "bad man" role. Bush's foreign policy was just as personal. After meeting Vladimir Putin, then widely considered an anti-American autocrat, Bush stunned conservatives by announcing, "I looked the man in the eye--I was able to get a sense of his soul."

In many ways, this outlook was just what the United States needed in the immediate aftermath of September 11. While the press searched for structural explanations for the horror, Bush brushed off the left's agonized debate about "why they hate us" with superficial references to American decency, and he brushed off the right's angry debate about the growing malevolence of contemporary Islam with superficial assurances that Islam is a religion of peace. Instead, Bush focused on Osama bin Laden himself, the "evil man" behind the attacks. And after it became clear he was dwelling too much on one individual--and thus setting up a false measure of the war on terrorism's success--he simply broadened the enemy to "the evildoers" who brought down the twin towers. Bush seemed to understand instinctively that a debate about the attack's systemic roots could undermine the moral clarity the United States needed in a time of war. After an attack on U.S. soil that could have profoundly shaken national self-confidence, the United States was well-served by a president who didn't see good and evil as complicated categories. And George W. Bush never had.