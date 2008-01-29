What has happened in Kenya, once one of the continent's best hopes, is a crime against all Africans.

WASHINGTON--The catastrophe that has befallen Kenya since the rigged election of Dec. 27--killings and displacements, curtailed freedoms, a promising economy on the verge of being wrecked--confirms for the umpteenth time that local politicians, not the remnants of imperialism or ancestral customs, are the major culprits of sub-Saharan Africa's misery.

In recent years, Kenyans had made an effort to move toward a functioning democracy, a more open economy and a stable institutional environment. The rest of the world responded positively: From Asia to Europe, Kenya was praised as East Africa's "commercial and financial hub" and was conspicuously absent from the list of troubled nations customarily cited by Africa observers. To top it all, Western democracies claimed Kenya's government was a bulwark against Islamic fundamentalists in neighboring Somalia.

All of that is now in tatters because President Mwai Kibaki refused to relinquish power after an election that, according to local and foreign observers, was thoroughly rigged in his favor. Kibaki's decision to cling to power has stoked up tribal, regional and even religious resentments, replacing institutions with violence as a means of allocating power, wealth and prestige. More than 1,000 people have been killed, many more have been mutilated or raped, and a quarter of a million have been made homeless. These numbers are expected to worsen, given the failure of international efforts to mediate between Kibaki and opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Make no mistake about it. The stealing of the election did not create problems where there were none. The dominant tribe, the Kikuyu, was already looked upon with suspicion by other tribes, including Odinga's Luos, who felt marginalized. Muslims felt left behind by Christians. Various provinces resented the concentration of power in the Central Province and the capital, Nairobi. But these tensions and grievances were only latent because, since the end of one-party rule in 2002, various institutional mechanisms seemed to be gradually falling into place, promising gradual participation, mobility and decentralization. Kibaki's worst crime is to have pulverized the expectation that peaceful means could redress old injustices.