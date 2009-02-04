Out of Africa

It is now well known, of course, that Obama Sr. entered the University of Hawaii in 1959 where he met and married Stanley Ann Dunham, who gave birth to Barack Obama Jr. on August 4, 1961. Obama Jr.'s birth, even as an almost casual by-product of the airlift's principal purpose--Obama Sr. didn't stay long in the United States, returning to Kenya where he became a senior economist in the Ministry of Finance--adds yet another thread of experience to the deep interconnectedness of Africa and the United States, which was such an important theme for Mboya. Even more, Obama's successful presidential campaign is an affirmation of the main theme of Mboya's message to his "American cousins"--that, if the black American can overcome racialism and "merge his blackness with his citizenship as an American ... the result will be dignity and liberation."

Obama's rise to the presidency is a vindication of this vision of post- racialism, and the impact it has had on American democracy illuminates an even more profound observation Mboya offered, almost in passing, about race in America. Commenting on the gains that blacks had made in Africa and elsewhere in the 1960s, he wrote that American society had "been forced to undergo a genuine social revolution in response to the black struggle." This was true as far as it went--the black struggle was, indeed, the spark that ignited a broader social revolution. But it was able to do so in the same way the anti- slavery movement had transformed America a century earlier--by mobilizing social forces to address what Gunnar Myrdal called "the American dilemma," the contradiction between the American creed of equality for all and the unequal condition of American blacks. Obama built upon that legacy, using the vision of an America overcoming racial division to inspire a movement to broaden and deepen our democracy.

Mboya lived his commitment to non-racialism in Kenya, too, and the country's history contains a message for Obama at the threshold of his presidency. During the run-up to independence in 1963, when Kenya was beset by tribal divisions, Mboya, who was a Luo, campaigned for the release of the country's imprisoned nationalist leader Jomo Kenyatta, who represented Kenya's largest tribal group, the Kikuyu. With Mboya's support, Kenyatta became Kenya's founding president when a republic was declared in 1964, and many thought Mboya, who had been a key leader of the political struggle against British rule, was being groomed to be Kenyatta's successor. This was a source of great concern to Kikuyu hardliners and a reason for Mboya's preoccupation with the danger of tribalism. As it happened, he was assassinated on July 5, 1969, by a Kikuyu tribesman, just a week before his article was published in The New York Times Magazine. (Obama Sr., himself a Luo, would also run afoul of ethnic politics, losing his official post, becoming overwhelmed by a weakness for drink, and dying in a car wreck, only 46 years old.)

Superficially, Kenya has been an African success story--it has avoided coups and major armed conflicts and has been a hub for humanitarian assistance and international operations in East Africa. But it has been beset by systemic corruption that has been subsidized by misguided international aid. As Mboya found, it has enjoyed the trappings of democracy but not the substance. It has suffered under an imperial presidency, a self-serving and feckless legislature, a partisan election commission, and a centralized federal system dominated from Nairobi by the Kikuyu, the largest ethnic group in the country but only one out of 42, representing just 22 percent of the population. All of these problems erupted into chaos following the disputed presidential election of December 2007, leaving more than 1,000 dead and 300,000 others displaced in less than a month.

Some might conclude that Kenya is just another lost African cause, but that would be a serious misreading of the situation. The crisis erupted when it did, not because of endemic ethnic conflict or public despair, but because citizens across Kenyan society lost patience with corrupt political leaders. Kenya has actually been on a forward democratic trajectory since 1992, when multi-party politics was restored, and especially since the defeat of Daniel arap Moi's party in the 2002 presidential elections. Kenyan civil society, from NGOs to religious groups, has broadened and become more assertive, and the press has become bolder, exposing corruption and empowering citizens with information. There is simply no turning back from the continuing struggle for democracy, respect, and economic opportunity.