The Sound of Silence

What if they threw a mayoral election in the country’s second-biggest city and nobody cared? That is not a rhetorical question.

Nevertheless, some Angelenos did notice the occasion, and some were even riled up about it. On the night before the election, about 250 malcontents, along with most of the lesser-known candidates on the ballot, showed up for an event put on by local radio station KABC. The setting was a shabby ballroom at a Four Points Sheraton near LAX, where radio host Doug McIntyre, seated on a stage in front a movie screen showing black-and-white clips of rampaging peasants, presided over KABC’s “Pitch Fork & Torches” rally. Dressed in overalls for the occasion, McIntyre tried to remind voters that, indeed, there might be something to care about in the upcoming election. “If Los Angeles fails, America fails,” he shouted. “And if America fails, the world fails.”

Despite such stakes, few of the candidates who showed up at the event seemed especially likely to inspire city residents to overthrow the established order, let alone rescue the world. There was Phil Jennerjahn, a first-time candidate endorsed by the Republican Party of Los Angeles County, who may well be the most likable of all the candidates. He exhibits a level of candor completely unsuited to politics. I asked him why, for instance, he had written up a voter guide on his website that didn’t just endorse him, but also two other mayoral candidates, Walter Moore and David Hernandez. “I wanted to be fair,” he explained. “I wasn’t going to come out and say ‘I’m the best, I’m the only choice.’ Because that’s not true.”

Also in attendance was candidate Craig X Rubin, a self-described Messianic Jewish pastor whose chief aim (in life and in politics) is to legalize marijuana use. Rubin already got the ball rolling on this in 2006, when he and his wife launched a medical marijuana club. This proved to be a headache with law enforcement, however, and in 2007 Rubin was sentenced to over four years prison. He remains out on appeal.

David Saltsburg, known to everyone as “Zuma Dogg,” made an appearance as well. Since being barred from street vending at Venice Beach in 2006, Zuma Dogg, who lives in a van, has steadily shown up to City Council meetings to perform songs, dances, and raps protesting city policy. In the process, he has become an unlikely expert in the minutiae of city politics. When questioned about solutions, however, Zuma Dogg has relied mainly on appeals to the teachings of management guru W. Edwards Deming. In a recent debate, Zuma Dogg, during a customary paean to Deming, noticed fellow candidates Walter Moore and Craig X Rubin whispering to each other and looking amused. The next day Zuma Dogg telephoned Rubin to register displeasure. “He threatened to kill me and said if I showed up at the debate I’d be dead,” Rubin told me. The police took Zuma Dogg in for questioning, and local blogs and papers carried news of the incident. “I went through the process,” Zuma Dogg later told a local website. “I was evaluated by the threat management psychiatric squad, and I was driven back to my car and told, ‘Zuma Dogg, don’t let this stop you.’” Zuma Dogg didn’t let it stop him.