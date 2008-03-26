Mutual Contempt

McCain went ballistic. "I would like to apologize to you for assuming that your private assurances to me regarding your desire to cooperate in our efforts to negotiate bipartisan lobbying reform legislation were sincere," he wrote back in a letter. McCain said Democratic leaders were simply using ethics as a political club in the fall elections, and he hinted that Obama had decided to carry Reid's water rather than negotiate a bipartisan bill. "I understand how important the opportunity to lead your party's effort to exploit this issue must seem to a freshman Senator, and I hold no hard feelings over your earlier disingenuousness. Again, I have been around long enough to appreciate that in politics the public interest isn't always a priority for every one of us."

In McCainland, the episode had revealed Obama as a mere Democratic partisan masquerading as a bridge-builder. "There was all this chest-pounding about how he was going to reach across the aisle and work in a bipartisan manner to solve all America's problems," says former longtime McCain adviser John Weaver. "And up comes an issue which seems perfectly suited for him, and he met Senator McCain, who has correctly long been the champion of this ... [and] he decided for whatever reason he was going to take the more partisan position."

"It was evident to me from day one that Obama's instructions were to make sure this doesn't happen," Santorum adds. "I'm not blaming Obama here--he was Harry Reid's surrogate."

MCCAIN HAD A POINT. OBAMA seemed to have chosen his party's interests over the bipartisan approach to reform he had touted--an interpretation conceded to me by another pro-reform Democrat close to the process. Though Obama was genuinely committed to the issue, in this case, with some Republicans pursuing bad-faith stall-tactic strategies, reform and true bipartisanship probably didn't go hand in hand. Nor was it likely that Obama, a newcomer to the Senate with presidential ambitions, was keen for Democratic leaders to see him as overly willing to deal with the enemy.

In the face of McCain's broadside, Obama kept his signature cool. The same day, he responded to McCain with a letter of his own saying that he was "puzzled" by his colleague's fiery response, as he intended the Democratic bill to be "the basis for a bipartisan solution." "I confess that I have no idea what has prompted your response," Obama calmly added.

Meanwhile, the episode revealed two essential qualities about McCain. One is his delicate sense of honor. McCain felt that Obama had committed the cardinal sin of insincerity by talking about bipartisanship and then retreating to the safety of his caucus. He was also clearly enraged that Obama had released his first letter to the press before McCain had had a chance to read it himself. (Obama's letter was actually e-mailed to reporters by Reid's office, fueling McCain's suspicions that Obama was acting as a partisan tool.) Moreover, Obama's first letter had also implied that McCain supported creating an ethics "task force," a Republican proposal widely viewed as a Potemkin stalling tactic; Obama, in other words, had doubted McCain's sincerity as a reformer, something the Arizonan could not countenance.

The other, less appealing, quality that McCain had exposed was his temper. McCain has long battled the charge that he employs a self-destructive anger--earlier this year, Mitt Romney compiled for the press a list of famous McCain outbursts. So McCain never sent Obama a letter in response, and, in public, he cooled his rhetoric. (Many people suggest that McCain's tempestuous chief of staff, Mark Salter, helped stoke the affair--or at least failed to save McCain from himself. "Sometimes it's not just John's temper, it's the staff's temper, too," explains Weaver, without naming names. "After that letter was sent, I threatened to take the 'send' button off the sender's computer.") The following night, February 7, "Hardball" host Chris Matthews described McCain's letter on his show as "brilliantly angry," but he also asked McCain twice whether "you stand by your letter." McCain said he did, but assiduously tried to resist the anger narrative. "I wasn't angry," he insisted.

Ultimately, McCain and Obama defused the tension. As it happened, they were both scheduled to testify before a committee hearing on reform later that week. Obama cracked up the room by opening his testimony with a reference to "my pen pal, John McCain." It was an early glimpse of Obama's skill, so evident in the primaries, at shrugging off shots from his opponents. "It reminds me a bit of the way he has handled attacks from Hillary in the debates," says a Senate Democratic aide.

Before long, each man was back at work trying to reclaim the moral high ground. That March, the Senate voted on a broad reform bill that had come out of multiple committee hearings. It passed overwhelmingly, 90-8, but the bill was not nearly as tough as government-watchdog groups had hoped. Both Obama and McCain voted against it. Obama insisted any reform needed to restrict the use of corporate jets and also transfer ethics enforcement out of Congress and into a new separate commission. McCain, meanwhile, focused on earmarking, a subject dear to fiscal conservatives, and one he emphasized as he geared up his presidential campaign. ("The good news is there will be more indictments, and we will be revisiting this issue," McCain noted.)

That bill stalled in the House, and it wasn't until 2007 that the new Democratic majority passed reform into law. Though he still had qualms, Obama voted for it. McCain, however, held his ground. Each man got something he wanted. Obama issued press releases bragging that he'd played a central role in a major legislative feat. And McCain maintained a reformist high ground while dismissing the Democratic achievement as an empty gesture. Still, for all their talk of bipartisanship, neither man had demonstrated much of it.

All the more reason why both are determined to prove their reform bona fides. After the initial blowup the previous winter, Obama had assured reporters there would be no lasting hard feelings. "[M]oving forward," he said, "I think what's clear is there's probably more in common between myself and Senator McCain on a lot of this stuff than some of our other colleagues." But that may be precisely the problem. Small differences make for big fights.