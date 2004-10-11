Our choices on global warming are painful. And they're only getting worse.

We all think other people ought to lose weight and drive more carefully; we all think other people should do something about global warming. That seems to be the state of the greenhouse debate. Everyone you ask about global warming professes to be concerned, but by their behavior, hardly anyone is willing to do anything.

Americans keep buying mega-SUVs and pickup trucks, these gas-guzzlers being the single worst Western factor in greenhouse gas accumulation. American petroleum use has increased almost 20 percent in the last decade, with almost all the rise attributable to SUVs and pickup trucks, which now account for more than half of the automotive market. There isn't any prominent national politician who favors a revenue-neutral gasoline tax increase, which most economists, including N. Gregory Mankiw, George W. Bush's chair of the Council of Economic Advisors, think is the simplest and most economically efficient way to reduce petroleum waste. (Income or payroll taxes would be reduced to the same degree gasoline taxes were increased; consumers would then make their own decisions about what kind of vehicles to buy, rather than having a regulatory scheme dictate this. The argument for a revenue-neutral 50-cent increase in the gasoline tax can be found here.) Meanwhile demand for electricity keeps rising, which means more coal and natural gas burned at generating stations, which means more greenhouse gas accumulation.

The Kyoto greenhouse gas treaty, which never had any chance of being ratified by the U.S. Senate, is about to go into effect for the European Union, Russia, and a few other nations. Assuming the European Union actually implements Kyoto--this is a big "if," since the treaty has no meaningful enforcement mechanisms or penalties--European consumers, at least, must reduce their per-capita energy consumption. No such requirement is in view for Americans, who continue who demand the cake-and-eat-it-too condition of unlimited energy use without political or climate consequences. At the Rio Earth Summit in 1992, George H. W. Bush was roundly denounced for offering a deal that would have (this is a simplification) frozen U.S. greenhouse gas emissions at the level of 1990 in perpetuity. Editorialists and environmentalists demanded deep, dramatic cuts. Today editorialists and environmentalists would take Bush's 1992 offer in a minute, as U.S. greenhouse gas emissions have risen about 15 percent since 1990 and continue to rise.

Of course, global warming science remains fraught with uncertainty. World temperature increases so far (about one degree Fahrenheit in the last century) have done no one any harm; figures for projected future temperature increases are highly speculative; the evidence from nature is hardly undisputed, the lower 48 states having just completed the sixteenth-coolest summer on record. Still, there is an increasingly strong scientific consensus that artificially triggered climate change is a danger. A few months ago Thomas Karl, director of the federal National Climatic Data Center and once a leading greenhouse skeptic, declared that "anthropogenic climate change is now likely," with impacts "quite disruptive" to agriculture and global economics. In 2002, the National Academy of Sciences warned that "abrupt" climate change is possible, and that unpleasant effects might include a rise in sea levels of as much as 30 feet. When the industrial era began, Earth's atmosphere had 280 parts per million of carbon dioxide, the most important greenhouse gas; today the figure is 370 parts per million, a 32 percent increase. Current trends suggest that carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere will rise to at least double the pre-industrial level, perhaps triple. Logically, all the additional greenhouse gases must eventually have some impact, and we're not likely to be happy about it. Reform seems prudent.