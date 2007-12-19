Anyone who’s watched the 2008 race via the national media and the televised debates can be forgiven for wondering how Joe Biden carries on. The press ignores him. In debates, he speaks little and doesn’t leave much of an impression--except for his occasional, and not-entirely-in-character, bursts of anger. Meanwhile, his campaign is struggling to gain traction: The latest ABC-Washington Post poll has Biden registering an anemic four percent in Iowa .

On the trail, however, Biden is someone else entirely. Leave aside his substantive credentials for now--the 35 years of Washington experience, the grasp of foreign policy--Biden is the 2008 campaign’s true rhetorical master. Where his rivals drone mechanically, he rolls out a series of oratorical tricks: the dramatic pause; the hushed, faux-confidential voice; the poetic flourishes. (Who else would denounce “the iron grip of the oligarchs of oil”?) He’s funny, too: Asked about the No Child Left Behind bill, Biden notes that his wife, a teacher, hates the law. “Even if I did like No Child Left Behind,” he cracks, “I’d be sleeping alone!”

Most people haven’t seen this side of Biden because it requires a room like The Cheap Seats. Just as Barack Obama shines brightest before a cheering throng, Biden thrives on intimacy and feedback. When he takes questions from the crowd, he leaves his stage and wades in close to his questioner--something other candidates rarely do.

Podium-bound and time-limited, the debates haven’t allowed Biden to be Biden. In part, that’s a good thing. Biden’s pathological talkaholism is a tragic and very real flaw. But his advisors insist he’s learned to tame it, as evidenced by the early debate moment when Biden was asked whether he has the discipline to stop babbling. His perfect one-word answer: “Yes.” Unfortunately, Biden’s rhetorical flights require a lot of runway before they can soar. (And sometimes they never take off at all.) Forcing Biden to be terse is like trying to make a marathoner into a sprinter.