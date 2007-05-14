Hollywood Ending

The night of March 10, Ashcroft's wife called the attorney general's chief of staff, David Ayers, from her husband's hospital room to say that she had received a call from the White House and that Alberto Gonzales, then the White House counsel, and White House Chief of Staff Andy Card were on their way there. Comey rushed over, as did Goldsmith and another department official, Patrick Philbin; he called in FBI Director Robert Mueller as well, though Mueller arrived only after the subsequent confrontation had taken place. In the hospital room, Card and Gonzales sought to persuade a barely conscious Ashcroft to sign the authorization, though the powers of the attorney general resided with Comey, not him. Ashcroft, Comey testified, "lifted his head off the pillow and in very strong terms expressed his view of the matter," standing by the department's position, and then said, "But that doesn't matter, because I'm not the attorney general. There is the attorney general." And he pointed at Comey.

Over the next few days, Comey testified, "The program was reauthorized without us and without a signature from the Department of Justice attesting as to its legality." Comey prepared to resign, as did Mueller and a bevy of other senior department officials. "Mr. Ashcroft's chief of staff asked me . . . not [to] resign until Mr. Ashcroft was well enough to resign with me," he informed the committee. Only after personal meetings between President Bush and both Comey and Mueller was the crisis averted. In a conversation with the FBI director, Comey related, Bush instructed them to "do what we believed, what the Justice Department believed was necessary to put this matter on a footing where we could certify to its legality." These changes were implemented over the succeeding weeks, and the resignations were shelved.

At least as Comey relates it, this affair is not one of mere bad judgment or over-aggressiveness. It is a story of profound misconduct on Gonzales's part that, at least in my judgment, borders on the impeachable. Put bluntly, faced with a Justice Department determination that the NSA's program contained prohibitive legal problems, the White House decided to go ahead with it anyway. In pursuit of this goal, Gonzales did two things that both seem unforgivable: He tried to get a seriously ill man to unlawfully exercise powers that had been conveyed to another man and to use those powers to approve a program the department deemed unlawful. Then, when Ashcroft refused, the White House went ahead and authorized the program on its own. In terms of raw power, the president has the ability to take this step. But it constitutes a profound affront to the institutional role of the Justice Department as it has developed. The Justice Department is the part of the government that defines the law for the executive branch. For the White House counsel to defy its judgment on an important legal question is to put the rawest power ahead of the law.