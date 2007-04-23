Bush craves a Democratic successor

With the death on Monday of Boris Yeltsin, admirers of the former Russian president were quick to point fingers at the man they blame for sliming Yeltsin's historical reputation: Current Russian President Vladimir Putin. As he cemented his autocratic hold on the country, critics say, Putin sought to portray his predecessor's reign as a period of chaos and drift--a portrayal that casts the current Kremlin supremo's heavy-handed rule in an especially favorable light. "It's all part of the Putin myth," former Yeltsin aide Georgy Satarov told The Wall Street Journal. "[U]nder Yeltsin there was chaos, and Putin comes in and restores order."

You don't have to be a dictatorial Russian ruler, or even Russian, to slime your predecessor in order to puff up your own reputation. From Mikhail Gorbachev to George H.W. Bush, new leaders of all stripes have established their individual identities by recasting their theretofore revered predecessors in less-than-favorable lights. Allies of the current President Bush, in fact, have described their predecessor's era in terms starkly similar to the language Putin apparatchiks use about Yeltsin's: Undisciplined, chaotic, wasteful. To hear the current bosses tell it, honor and dignity needed to be restored in the White House and the Kremlin alike.

Of course, Bill Clinton, unlike his Russian contemporary, presided over an epic run of peace and prosperity, so rear-view slights by the Bushies did little to damage his reputation. They're illustrative all the same. Within the next couple of years, both Putin (for now, at least) and George W. Bush will have their own successors. So you'd think they'd want politically friendly successors (a certainty in Russia) to uphold their reputations. In fact, though, like-minded heirs are the ones who will have the greatest motivation to reach for the shiv.

Ironically, the best possible thing that could happen to Bush's reputation over the next decade would be for him to be succeeded by a Democrat. True, it would mean a successor whose administration blames him for nearly everything that goes wrong. But, when the successor inevitably faces a new spate of problems, the criticism will fade into the partisan mire, just like the slanders about Clintonian stemware thefts. Not so if the next president is from Bush's own tribe, as Putin was to Yeltsin. Ronald Reagan, after all, was the (admittedly unnamed and unacknowledged) subject of a memorable zinger from Bush's own father, who became president after promising a "kinder, gentler nation." On hearing the line, Nancy Reagan got the drift even if no one else did. "Kinder than whom?," she was said to have asked.