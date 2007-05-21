When Moguls Attack!

Sadly, these great feats haven’t won the newspaper business liberal love. There are many, especially in the blogosphere, who can’t wait to dance on the graves of the crusty old MSM “gatekeepers.” They champion the rise of “citizen journalism,” as techno-enthusiasts like to describe the bloggers and their Wikipedia model of media: Unlike the MSM brontosaurs, bloggers will actually report the truth without fear of losing access to Washington cocktail parties or pressure from corporate bosses. And the champions of the blogosphere have a point. There have been times in the Bush era when blogs have crushed the largest papers in pursuit of scoops.

But there’s a problem with the new order they imagine—which resembles the partisan newspapers of the nineteenth century, with bloggers chasing Truth without the shackles of objectivity. You can always dismiss a blogger, or a partisan paper like the New York Post, as biased. But The Washington Post, The New York Times, and The Wall Street Journal have long batted down this complaint. That’s because it rings so empty. The MSM makes an earnest (albeit occasionally flawed) effort to achieve a neutral understanding of events, and that’s the source of an authority and prestige that even its harshest critics in the political and corporate elite still must respect.

Indeed, that’s what makes this moment so dangerous. While the MSM’s authority and prestige persist, they are in peril. And it’s not just outside forces that have conspired against them. Newspapers themselves have squandered the sense of self-confidence that they once oozed. Talk to editors and publishers and they will confess that they have no compelling plan for reinvigorating themselves. The buccaneering spirit of Ben Bradlee and A.M. Rosenthal has given way to the timidity that characterized prewar WMD reporting and led the Times to sit on its domestic wiretapping stories for a year. John Carroll, the former editor of the Los Angeles Times, has lamented "shrinking the social purpose of newspapers."

How can newspapers recover their mojo? For starters, they should stop sounding apocalyptic. Their business is in much less of a crisis than you might imagine. The long-term decline in newspaper readership can be largely attributed to the death of the evening paper. The circulation of morning papers has actually risen by about 60 percent since 1980. And, for papers like The Washington Post that have shed print readers, Web traffic has grown at an astonishing pace. And profit margins at most papers remain high. As The New Yorker’s James Surowiecki pointed out last year, the McClatchy newspaper conglomerate, which purchased Knight Ridder last year, has healthier profit margins than, say, ExxonMobil.

The crisis in newspapers relates more to perceptions than the actual bottom line. While the Times, the Post, and the Journal are still run by their founding families, they are traded on the New York Stock Exchange. They may generate good profit—although Dow Jones & Company less so—but Wall Street has branded their industry stagnant, a kiss of death with investors. So, even though they are profitable, they must answer to investors who continue to demand cost-cutting that boosts share prices but undermines their mission.