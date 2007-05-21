When Moguls Attack!

WE AT THE NEW REPUBLIC love Paris in the springtime, and never moreso than when that springtime happens to fall during the French presidential elections. Over the last few months, we’ve joined the rest of the United States in casting an interested eye to the Gallic nation and its democratic exertions. And, along with the usual supply of liberté, egalité, and fraternité, France’s most exciting political season in years has marked the return of something uniquely American: the French cliché. Yes, the U.S. media’s affection for the stalest of French stereotypes is rather like France’s love of Jerry Lewis—legendary and without limit. “Listen to the conversation with the waiter at the table next to you in a Parisian restaurant at lunchtime and more often than not it will involve a nuanced discussion of what is best to eat and just which wine to drink,” The New York Times rhapsodized. (In summing up the country’s political mood, the paper also couldn’t resist noting the quaint charm of the “neighborhood bistros and bakers and cheese shops and charcuteries.”) On MSNBC, we learned that some French voters “even bicycled to the polls, carrying baguettes.” And the Toledo Blade had this to say of the tense match betweenconservative Nicolas Sarkozy and his socialist rival, Ségolène Royal: “Sacré bleu!”

But the beret-wearing, Gauloise-smoking, wine-sipping, cheese eating, bicycle-pedaling Frenchman of yore has vanished—except, perhaps, from America’s news sources. France is now famously—and, at times, fractiously—multiethnic and religiously diverse. Nearly 80 percent of its population is urban-dwelling. (Cycling may be all well and good for bucolic country lanes, but most Parisians ride le metro.) Meanwhile, the country's sacred café culture suffers as Starbucks forces the corner tabac out of business. And—hélas!—you can forget about that cigarette with your coffee: France recently banned smoking in public places.

But, while the vrai France has less and less in common with its time-frozen American depiction, it has come to increasingly resemble America itself: a world-class economy troubled by joblessness and immigration, a secular national culture challenged by rising religiosity, an uncertain standing in the international community. The French themselves seem to be indirectly acknowledging these similarities with the election of Sarkozy, a politician who has been nicknamed “l’Americain” and whom the French media has often decried as that most odious of American stereotypes: “un cowboy.”