Milosevic is charged, after all, neither with being an offense to right-thinking human beings nor with being a tiresome opponent of Western hegemony--as Russian and Serbian defenders keep saying--but with specific crimes against specific persons in small villages with names like Mala Krusa, places that you do not forget if you have been there, because of the smell of death in June 1999 and the children's clothing strewn about by families in flight. The victims have absolutely no need of our tears, still less of a show trial with a foregone outcome. They do not even need justice, since most of them are dead. But it would be good for their descendants if there were disclosure (I did not say closure). Their particular moments of horror need to be written down and demonstrated "beyond a reasonable doubt" in a system of justice that is as indubitably hard, clear-sighted, and exact as we can make it.

That will not be easy. Those who fear that Milosevic will turn the trial into a circus are almost certainly correct. His day in court will stretch into months, and he will use the disembodied limelight of The Hague to smear his victims and any American or European government officials who had the misfortune of negotiating with him. Of course this will be embarrassing. Richard Holbrooke can't be looking forward to his subpoena from the defense counsel. Nor can Wes Clark or Joschka Fischer. Everything I did, Milosevic will proclaim, was done with tacit nudges, winks, and covert approval from the hypocritical West. I am your dirty secret, he will say. There are lies in this, and a smidgen of truth as well, and the disclosure of the whole tangled tale will be embarrassing. But justice is often an embarrassment. If Milosevic wishes to prove that the West was complicit in his evils, let him try. If there is truth in this, let us hear it.

It will be particularly interesting to know what intelligence was turned over to the tribunal. This is perhaps the most underreported and interesting development of all: the most secretive agencies of national governments collaborating in limited forms of intelligence-sharing with an agency of the United Nations. The sharing of state secrets with a tribunal--and we have no idea how much has been given to them-- represents a new moment in the history of the Western nation-state. But intelligence evidence will also prove embarrassing, for a conviction will require more than promissory notes from the CIA and the DIA. It will require evidence that Western intelligence overheard explicit orders from Milosevic far enough down the chain of command to disprove his obvious line of defense: that he had never heard of places like Mala Krusa and could not have cared less if he had.

For all the criticism of The Hague, some of it justified, it is certain that Milosevic will get a fairer trial there than he would have at the hands of his own citizens. There are more justifiable concerns about whether Serbs themselves will have access to the rituals of justice they need. Of course, it would have been better to have him tried by his own people in his own land: Legal legitimacy proceeds from the idea that you can judge only what you truly understand, and only Serbs can truly understand this man. And it would have better served the pedagogical functions of justice as well. The message of his trial is really wasted on those who watch from The Hague. The people who need to learn from it are in Belgrade, Nis, and Novi Sad. But once justice is done in The Hague, it won't be seen to be done in these places.

Such justice, done abroad, will not be cathartic. Yet catharsis through trial is mostly a fantasy anyway. As with O.J. Simpson, so with Milosevic: The trial will not unify. It will divide. Half of Serbs will get on with their lives, while the other half will half-listen, if only to confirm what they already believe. A trial does not change minds so much as reinforce what people always thought they knew. Its business is not catharsis, comfort, or storytelling. Its business is truth. What justice can do is establish--if only in the drone of evidence, testimony, affidavits, court exhibits, photographs, grimaces of witnesses--that certain things really did happen. One does not have to make a fetish of forensic truth to believe that, when it is all over, some facts will be established "beyond a reasonable doubt." That is enough.