How NBA star Ira Newble became a Darfur activist

Talking with sports writers about professional athletes, and NBA players in particular, has been an eye-opener for me. Their disappointment with these gifted young men--nearly all in their twenties and early thirties--is palpable. Not in their physical prowess, of course, but over their lack of interest in anything but themselves and their salaries. Which is why whenever they do something off the court worthy of note, it's headline news. So it was that Ira Newble, reserve small forward for the Cleveland Cavaliers, became, in sports pages around the country, the most celebrated basketball player in America.

And rightly so. Newble has fashioned of twelve Cavalier teammates a "dream team of conscience"--professional athletes from around the world who've all signed a powerful letter to the Chinese government concerning its support for Sudan in its ongoing genocide in Darfur:

We, as basketball players in the NBA and as potential athletes in the 2008 Summer Olympic Games in Beijing, cannot look on with indifference to the massive human suffering and destruction that continue in the Darfur region of Sudan. Ethnically-targeted human destruction of Darfur's African tribal populations has entered its fifth year, and still the world has not responded--has not provided protection for millions of vulnerable civilians or for the world's largest and most endangered humanitarian operation.



China cannot be a legitimate host to the premiere international event in the sporting world--the Summer Olympic Games--while it remains complicit in the terrible suffering and destruction that continues to this day.

Published in May, the origins of this letter go back to this past March, when Newble happened to read an article about my work on Darfur in USA Today. On the road, no doubt with many more interesting opportunities at hand, Newble took note of the article and sent me an e-mail expressing an interest in getting involved. Given the huge popularity of basketball in China, I suggested that a letter to Beijing's leaders from some of the NBA's stars might prove an effective way to raise awareness about China's role in perpetrating the genocide in Darfur. There were few other steps from our first communication to his remarkable open letter.

It's been an interesting experience to have a professional athlete reach out to me. None ever had before, and it never occurred to me that one might. Celebrating athletes was always a one-way street for me (focused most intensely on my boyhood hero, Sandy Koufax). I met Newble in person for the first time this month on the eve of the Cavaliers' fourth (and, alas, concluding) game of the NBA Finals. The next night, before the game, we gathered together with a group of about 15 southern Sudanese "lost boys," primarily young Dinka men from Bahr el-Ghazal Province, whom Ira was hosting. As it happened, I'd either traveled to or flown over the villages and towns of origin of every one of these young men, something that seemed thoroughly astonishing to them.