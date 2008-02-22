The prevalence of VHS and many of the films that are remade during the course of the film give the film a 1980s feel. Was this your intention all along?

The films we had to show had to be erased at the beginning. I wanted, for instance, to remake Peter Jackson’s version of King Kong. We were not allowed to show it on a VHS box because the movie does not exist on video and the distributor didn’t want us to print it as an existing VHS. So that pushed us back in the past. There’s also a little parallel between Ghostbusters [one of the sweded films] and Be Kind Rewind, in the sense that it’s a little bit '80s--it’s the story of three losers who create a business that’s completely absurd, but all end up to be stars of the city against every expectation. It’s a bit about the American dream, to a certain extent. But I don’t want to defend the American dream too much. Some people compare Be Kind Rewind to Frank Capra, which is flattering to a certain extent. But I also think Frank Capra is very conservative about capitalism and I would rather be compared to Vittoria De Sica. Of course, I’m not there yet.

How is it to be presenting a comedy at a festival where so many of the entries are about violence and murder?

It’s true that the dark movies are more praised by critics and journalists, so you see them more in the festival. So when you see a comedy, it brightens a little bit after 20 sad movies in a row. But that’s maybe the situation I’m trying to occupy, which is in between. If you see my movie among all the American blockbusters, it is going to feel very dark and obscure. If I put my movie in the middle of a festival that talks about drugs and what you depicted, it’s going to feel like a big, happy comedy. It’s a problem that I had when I did Human Nature--maybe this movie is not as interesting as my other movies, but I went to Cannes and the movie was completely dismissed by the critics because it’s like a broad comedy. So, I was in between everything. But I think that I persisted in this way.

Do you think humanity lost something with the transition from VHS to DVD?

I don’t think I have such a philosophical approach to VHS. I think that the technology of the DVD is better. That said, there is an old video store near to me with lots of VHS that you can never find on DVDs. You’re going to find it in the video store that carries a lot of VHS. So there is still a reality. OK, people can call me nostalgic, but I think that a good movie stays good for the rest of eternity. So if the only way is to watch it is on VHS, then you need to watch them on VHS.

Even if you’re not necessarily endorsing outmoded technology in Be Kind Rewind, the film does endorse a type of recycling tendency.

It’s true as well. And it’s against convention. People always make you believe that society can only function if people buy cars, society can only function if people spend more money. It’s wrong, because eventually the earth can’t take it anymore. We have to figure out something different. We need to have less production and more service.

Do you consider yourself political then?

I am political. But I am a little shy to develop my ideas because I am afraid that somebody will tell me, “Well you’re an idiot, what can you tell me about politics.”

In the movie, you manage to present a very strong community of people coming together to make a film. Is this your political vision?

Happiness doesn’t lie in buying products. Happiness lies in interacting with people. It’s like that dream you have: You find a treasure and then you realize you’re sleeping and you are waking up and you squeeze it and you say, “OK, maybe some is going to come with me.” And you wake up and everything is gone. When you die, that’s what’s going to happen. And the only thing that is going to be left at the last minute is the interaction of individual to individual.

There’s a quote attributed to Francis Ford Coppola that film will never be a proper art form until a camera is as cheap as pen and paper.

I agree. Nowadays everyone can buy a camera. If you can buy a car, you can buy 10 cameras. So I think we are there already.



A.J. Goldmann writes about culture from Berlin and New York . His articles have appeared in such publications as The New York Times, The Wall St. Journal and the International Herald Tribune.

By A.J. Goldmann