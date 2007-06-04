Berman, by contrast, while an American, speaks in the tone of Europe, especially France. I do not trust the French authorities he cites nearly as much as I trust Buruma. French intellectuals have a tendency to see the world in black and white terms. Yes, they were right when they warned against the evils of communism before others. But this is no guarantee that they are right in the way so many of them think about Islam. One can be blinded by secularism as one can be blinded by religion.

Islam has its distributing features--all religions do--and Ramadan does not join in full-throated criticism of them. But Islam is a religion, not a political movement, and it helps us not a whit to conflate the two. Buruma and Timothy Garton Ash--another intellectual treated unfairly by Berman--recognize the need of liberal societies to welcome the faith, even as they must protect themselves against the threats that a tiny minority of its adherents may bring. Buruma and Garton Ash are writers who should be praised for their common sense, not condemned because they refuse to adhere to a cold war scenario that Paul Berman has imposed on a post-cold-war world.

Jay Tolson

The New Republic has done a real service to liberal thought by publishing Paul Berman's excellent intellectual portrait of the Swiss-born Islamic thinker Tariq Ramadan. Not only does Berman tell us what has been said about this controversial figure; he has also gone to the trouble, rare among those who either celebrate or revile Ramadan, of reading his work--and reading it closely. Since a fine parsing of Ramadan's thought must perforce take on the complicated intellectual pedigree of modern political Islam, Islamism, Berman also provides an excellent, nuanced critique of some of the key intellectual figures (including Ramadan's grandfather, Hassan Al Banna, founder of the Muslim Brotherhood) responsible for this relatively modern ideological turn within the broader Islamic tradition. But Berman offers even more: He recounts a new trahison des clercs--marked by the eagerness of certain leading liberal intellectuals to give Ramadan a free pass while subjecting Ayaan Hirsi Ali (and other Muslim thinkers openly critical of the Islamist and fundamentalist/literalist perversions of Islam) to surprisingly harsh and even illiberal scrutiny.

Against such an accomplishment, my quibbles are largely, well, quibbles. (Why recycle some of the flimsier allegations against the man without mentioning that they have been disproved? Ramadan was denied entry into France on one occasion not because of anything he'd said or done but because of a screw-up by French authorities.) One objection, however, does rise slightly above a quibble. Is Ramadan, finally and for all of his questionable inconsistencies and possible equivocations (some of which could be argued over at great length), an Islamist? When asked that question directly--by me, in a much shorter profile--Ramadan answered unequivocally that he was not. Should we take him at his word?