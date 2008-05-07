Nader's Traitors

Citizen Works, a nonprofit advocacy group Nader founded in 2001, has been especially weakened by the decline in his public image. At its peak in 2003, Citizen Works had seven full-time staffers advocating for corporate reform in the wake of the Enron and WorldCom scandals. But, since then, Citizen Works has collapsed. According to tax filings, Citizen Works ran a $4,800 deficit in 2006. That same year, the group had to vacate its offices in Washington, D.C. and lay off its paid staff. "Due to budgetary constraints, we have recently decided it is more economically efficient to operate over the Internet," Citizen Works's president, Brian Conlon, tells me in an e-mail.

Theresa Amato, Nader's former 2004 campaign manager and a member of Citizen Works's board of directors, chalked up Citizen Works's troubles to the decline in public attention to corporate fraud and dismissed the idea that Nader's toxicity in the eyes of many progressives hurt the group's fund-raising. But Joan Claybrook, who has served as president of Public Citizen since 1982, puts the source of Citizen Works's trouble in Nader's lap: "Citizen Works was dependent on Ralph for fund-raising."

Nader's announcement of his decision to launch another quixotic campaign this year, made in February on "Meet the Press," reignited progressives' fears that he would tip a tightly contested election to the Republicans. "I told him it was a big mistake," Marcus Raskin, co-founder of the Institute for Policy Studies, says. Amy Isaacs, the national director of Americans for Democratic Action (ADA), tells me that "there is no reason for him to run again, except his own ego."

Nader's third run for the presidency confounds many of his former allies in the progressive movement for its sheer implausibility. "His race this year will get no attention, attract few votes, and have no importance," Robert Borosage, president of the Institute for America's Future, says. "It will be little more than an embarrassment to him and others." Even his close friends are disappointed in his decision. "I wish he didn't run," says James Love, the director of the Consumer Project on Technology, who has known Nader for 20 years.

Many of Nader's former allies have greeted the tepid response to Nader's presidential campaign with a mix of schadenfreude and relief. "There's been a few phone calls about the campaign," Claybrook tells me. "We refer those calls over to Ralph at the campaign office. I haven't seen any remarkable reaction, and I hope that I don't."

During Nader's previous run in the 2004 presidential race, Isaacs, of the ADA, set up a website called DamnedBigDifference.org to fight Nader's critiques that the Democrats and Republicans had grown indistinguishable from each other. This time around, she's less worried. "I really do think it's a pity he's spending his time and effort running for president," she says. "I don't have any patience for it." Still, she also says that his prospects for tipping the 2008 election to the Republicans don't alarm her as much these days, and she won't be ramping up her anti-Nader website again unless his candidacy appears potent--surely an unlikely possibility this season.

Gabriel Sheman is a special correspondent for The New Republic.

