The Movie Review: 'I've Loved You So Long'

Kristen Scott Thomas's indelible performance enlivens this French thriller.

Like another compelling fall drama, Jonathan Demme’s Rachel Getting Married, Claudel’s film is about the return of a sister, a sister who has done a terrible thing, a sister who has spent time institutionalized and must learn to reintegrate herself into family--and civilized--life. The similarity ends there, however. Where Demme’s protagonist (played by Anne Hathaway) expressed her damaged self by acting out flamboyantly, Scott Thomas faces the still more difficult challenge of turning inward, of conveying the fierce, wounded spirit buried beneath so many layers of grief and hopelessness that it has almost been extinguished altogether.

We first meet Juliette Fontaine (an almost unrecognizably unglamorous Scott Thomas) waiting at an airport, smoking a cigarette as if she half hopes it will kill her. Her face, devoid of makeup, looks as worn and faded as old cloth; her stare is at once vacant and intense. Scott Thomas has long had a gift for conveying the roil of emotion beneath a placid exterior and here she uses it to supreme effect. Her thoughts may be opaque but they are not unseen.

Juliette is picked up from the airport by her much younger sister, Léa (Elsa Zylberstein), and their circumstances gradually come into focus: Juliette has been in prison for 15 years, for a crime terrible enough that her parents essentially declared she no longer existed and kept Léa from visiting her. But Léa, as eager to form a connection as Juliette is to avoid one, has welcomed her from prison into the home she shares with her husband Luc (Serge Hazanavicius) and two adopted daughters in the French city of Nancy.

The story itself is less interesting than the care with which it is told. Novelist and first-time writer-director Claudel (who, like his character Léa, is a literature professor in Nancy) parcels details out slowly, and allows the opening of Juliette’s tightly folded self to proceed in fits and starts, prodded not only by Léa but also by her kind but melancholy parole officer (Frédéric Pierrot) and a clearly smitten colleague of her sister (Laurent Grévill). This is not a film of grand effects or surprise twists, but rather a series of intimate moments, closely observed and carefully modulated.