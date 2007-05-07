Casualty of War; Military history bites the dust.

Historians did not always fall into this pattern. In the nineteenthcentury, history was still predominantly a literary, narrative art,and the past offered no more dramatic or compelling subject thanmilitary conflict. Masters like Ranke, Macaulay, Michelet, andParkman all took military science seriously and put climacticbattles at the heart of their stories. In the twentieth century,however, history moved away from this tradition and toward thesocial sciences. The leaders of the influential "Annales school" ofhistory, which developed in France in the early twentieth century,explicitly downplayed "event history"-- by which they particularlymeant military history--in favor of "deeper" geological, social,and economic factors. The most important annaliste, FernandBraudel, held to this principle so strongly that he drafted much ofhis masterpiece, The Mediterranean, while in a World War II POWcamp in Germany! Historians of the twentieth century resisted thesetendencies better than others (not surprisingly, given thecataclysmic impact of the world wars). So did historians of CivilWar-era America. But, in accounts of most other periods, war lostits formerly commanding position.

In a narrow sense, neglect of military history is easy enough tojustify. Surely scholars should have the freedom to pursue thosesubjects they find most intellectually compelling, and I myself, asa paid-up member of the guild, would look askance at any outsideauthority trying to tell me what sorts of courses I should teach orwhat books I should write.

But then, in the real world, nonintellectual concerns constantlyimpinge upon what professors teach and write, while the question ofthe university's civic--as opposed to intellectual--obligations isnot easily put aside. During the cold war, the government andprivate institutions like the Ford Foundation provided impressivefunding for various sorts of "area studies," so as to increaseAmerican understanding of the regions in which we might findourselves confronting the Soviets. It was not a question of forcingexisting professors to teach or write on new subjects, but ofencouraging movement into the desired areas. The years afterSeptember 11 have seen a welcome surge in the number of facultypositions and courses devoted to Islam and the Middle East, withoutproducing any charges of a distorted intellectual agenda. Members ofwealthy ethnic groups routinely endow professorships to spurresearch and teaching on their own particular history.