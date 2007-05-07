Casualty of War; Military history bites the dust.

How can we explain the academy's odd neglect? One frequentlymentioned reason is that few contemporary historians have anypersonal experience of the military. Today, a historian has to bein his mid-fifties (and male) ever to have faced the possibility ofthe draft, and most American historians come from the privilegedstrata of society that managed to avoid military service duringVietnam. But this answer doesn't really work. Historians routinelyteach and write about a great many subjects absent from their ownexperience: slavery, plague, feudalism, industrial labor, humansacrifice. Why should war be different?

Another frequently given reason is that historians tend heavilytoward pacifism, and this is probably true to some extent. For onething, repeated surveys have shown that historians' politicalbeliefs skew considerably to the left of the general electorate's.And, just this winter, the membership of the American HistoricalAssociation passed, by a three-to-one margin, a resolution urginghistorians "to do whatever they can to bring the Iraq war to aspeedy conclusion." But this explanation, too, is unsatisfactory,since historians routinely write and teach about many phenomenathey detest.

A more important reason, I would argue, can be found in thedevelopment of the modern social sciences. As sociologists likeHans Joas and Michael Mann have observed, the origins of thesesciences lie in liberal, Enlightenment-era thinking that dismissedwar as primitive, irrational, and alien to modern civilization.Canonical thinkers of the eighteenth and early nineteenthcenturies, such as Montesquieu and Benjamin Constant, believedfervently that, as human societies grew more rational, and ascommerce bound nations closer together, war would disappear. "Wehave reached the age of commerce, which must necessarily replacethe age of war," Constant wrote in 1813.

Even Karl Marx did not fundamentally depart from these assumptions.He saw class conflict, not international conflict, as the motor ofhistorical change, and he treated the latter as an artificialdistraction. Nor did he ever exalt violence as cleansing andredemptive, the way some of his twentieth-century followers woulddo. In short, to most social scientists, conflict between societiessimply has not been as worthy of theoretical interest as conflictwithin societies. True, one strain of nineteenth-century socialscientists did take war more seriously, arguing that, without it,societies would weaken and wither. But they primarily lived inGermany, mostly grounded their thinking in starkly racialist viewsof human nature, and largely disappeared from the scene after WorldWar I. There have been other significant exceptions--Carl Schmittand Raymond Aron, to name just two--but the fact remains that thesocial sciences have mostly avoided giving war the attention itdeserves.

Historians did not always fall into this pattern. In the nineteenthcentury, history was still predominantly a literary, narrative art,and the past offered no more dramatic or compelling subject thanmilitary conflict. Masters like Ranke, Macaulay, Michelet, andParkman all took military science seriously and put climacticbattles at the heart of their stories. In the twentieth century,however, history moved away from this tradition and toward thesocial sciences. The leaders of the influential "Annales school" ofhistory, which developed in France in the early twentieth century,explicitly downplayed "event history"-- by which they particularlymeant military history--in favor of "deeper" geological, social,and economic factors. The most important annaliste, FernandBraudel, held to this principle so strongly that he drafted much ofhis masterpiece, The Mediterranean, while in a World War II POWcamp in Germany! Historians of the twentieth century resisted thesetendencies better than others (not surprisingly, given thecataclysmic impact of the world wars). So did historians of CivilWar-era America. But, in accounts of most other periods, war lostits formerly commanding position.