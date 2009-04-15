What Barack Obama can learn from JetBlue.

How long has it been since you felt warm and fuzzy about auto companies, airlines, and banks? If you're like most of us, the answer is probably quite a while. But plenty of companies in these industries want you to know they feel your pain. Hyundai is promising that if you lose your job or your small business declares bankruptcy, you can return the new Korean speedster you financed or leased--no strings attached. JetBlue's "Promise Program" will provide a full refund if you book a flight and then lose your full-time job. And Bank of America will cancel mortgage payments for up to a year in the case of involuntary job loss.

A surprising number of corporate giants are suddenly making affectionate offers like these. And, while they're surely trying to burnish their tarnished images, they're also making a hardheaded business decision: With family incomes increasingly uncertain, companies recognize the need to provide a new economic contract with built-in risk protections to get consumers to purchase their products.

Unfortunately, many politicians and pundits don't seem to be getting the same message: We're not just facing a short-term financial crisis; we are facing a fundamental shift in our economy that has pushed more and more risk onto Americans' backs. And the only way to give working families the confidence they need to make the investment and spending choices on which their--and our economy's--future depends is to rethink our nation's social contract, to rebalance risks and rewards in American capitalism.

We've been following the corporate "buy-now-pay-never" movement with more than a passing interest. That's because, for the last few years, we have also been closely examining what economists call "income volatility": the up-and-down fluctuations in what families bring in through work, investments, and government and private benefit programs. Our main finding is that family incomes are lot less stable than they used to be. In particular, the chance that families will experience catastrophic drops in their income has risen dramatically over the last generation. In the data source we have used, the University of Michigan's Panel Study of Income Dynamics, the chance that a working-age individual will experience a drop of at least 50 percent in family income over a two-year period has more than doubled from around 4 percent in the early 1970s to almost 10 percent in the early 2000s. The risk of at least one 50-percent drop in income over a five-year period has grown from about 15 percent in the early 1970s to about 23 percent in recent years.