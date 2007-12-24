Well, my feeling is that this "demand" is not unacceptable, all things considered.

My feeling is that the Colombia that I knew--and incorporated, along with Angola, the Sudan, Burundi, and Sri Lanka, into my exploration of the world's "forgotten wars"--is a country that is indeed at war, and whose opposing sides are therefore, in the strictest sense of the word, warring parties, belligerents.

I am tempted to say that if this is the condition, the single point that stands in the way of freeing the hundreds of hostages rotting away with Ingrid Betancourt deep in that jungle, if the killers' only demand is that they be recognized as fighters in an unacknowledged war--perhaps it isn't such a terrible idea.

Some fear that these executioners would be given an unwarranted legitimacy.

And I can still hear President Pastrana telling me, in his bunkerized office in Bogota, "The state would dishonor itself if it conferred such status on the authors of such unspeakable crimes."

Fine.

But what can we do if this is the only solution?

Are we, like the Italians who sacrificed statesman Aldo Moro in 1978, going to sacrifice for "the honor of the state" the life of someone who has fought for freedom for her companions in captivity?

If it all hangs on the pronouncement of just one word--which happens to be correct--isn't it worth trying to say it just once?

Here is my proposal.

That a mediator, a real one--by definition not Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez--go as quickly as possible to Caguan.

That he or she be sure that word "war" is pronounced and then ratified by both FARC leader Manuel Marulanda and Alvaro Uribe.

Then, in that clearly staked-out dialogue area, the transfer of prisoners can take place, a transfer none of the parties seem to oppose, at least in principle.

Then each side will have its back against the wall.

Each will, for the first time, be confronted with its own truth, with its own calculations--and, of course, its own crimes.

Especially since saying "war" also means saying "rules of war," some of which include the banning of forced "disappearances," the recruiting of child soldiers and, naturally, the taking of hostages.

War? You are saying war? Well, yes. We have to work with what we have. Let's see who has the better strategy.

French philosopher and writer Bernard-Henri Levy is the author, most recently, of American Vertigo: Traveling America in the Footsteps of Tocqueville and Ce Grand Cadavre a la Renverse.