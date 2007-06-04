'Call me the dean of federal whistle-blowers," says Joe Carson,handing me his business card. prevailing whistleblower, it reads,along with his job as a Department of Energy (DOE) nuclear safetyengineer. Carson, a towering man whose shoulders slope forward asif he's pushing into a gale wind, hovers above the crowd at theWarehouse Theater bar in Washington detailing his bona fides: Hefirst blew the whistle on safety violations at Tennessee's OakRidge lab in 1992; since then, he has blown it seven more times, allwhile still employed at DOE. "Anybody want to match that record?"he barks.

Actually, there are plenty of people here at the kickoff receptionfor Whistleblower Week in Washington who can blow it away. It's thefirst whistle- blowers' convention in 15 years, and everybody whohas ever told on anybody has come to town for it. There are oldmovement patriarchs like Jeffrey Wigand, who ratted out big tobaccoin the '90s (the Russell Crowe movie he inspired--The Insider--willplay later in a small theater behind the bar) and younger stars ofthe Bush era like FBI whistle-blower Coleen Rowley, who hobnobs witha clutch of admirers. There is a U.S. air marshal who estimates hehas blown the whistle 20 or 30 times, in the beginning under thecode name "Vegas," and an ob- gyn in plaid who hands everyonepackets detailing his cases against several hospitals and theCalifornia Medical Board from a box he drags around on a littletrolley.

Presiding over them all is a tiny, twinkly-eyed GovernmentAccountability Project (GAP) lawyer named Tom Devine. "I think ofJesus as a whistle-blower," he muses, when asked to give a shorthistory of whistleblowing. "But, at this stage, with Bush'slegitimacy falling apart, there are probably more whistle- blowersthan at any other point in modern times."

This, the end of President Bush's reign, is the whistle-blower'smoment. Squealing is sexy when your bosses are Brownie and Gonzo.House Democrats, hungry for more oversight, passed a whistle-blowerprotection bill in March that extends protections to governmentemployees--the people who "knew that Iraq did not try to importuranium from Niger," as Henry Waxman put it. Whistle- blowersattending the convention were urged to lobby their senators onbehalf of the now-stalled bill, and a "people's tribunal" wasmounted in the Rayburn House Office Building to givewhistle-blowers like Bunnatine Greenhouse (tattled on Halliburton)and Marsha ColemanAdebayo (spilled the beans on the EPA) a chanceto show legislators whistle-blowing's human face.