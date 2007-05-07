Last november, as Democrats rode a wave of war fatigue into office,one thing finally seemed clear: The hour of withdrawal was nearing.Even the bipartisan Iraq Study Group was busy studying how to throwin the towel gently. For people who hated the war, the electionpromised clarity on the direction the country should move in whenit came to Iraq--namely, toward the exit.

Six months later, the new Democratic Congress is in a frustratingstandoff with the White House. George W. Bush refuses to signlegislation imposing timelines on the U.S. occupation--at presstime, he was set to veto the first such bill. And Democrats, whocampaigned for a swift end to the war, have been bickering overtimelines and resolutions while reluctantly coughing up money tocontinue the war. It all looks rather futile. A public that expectedclarity on the war is getting nothing but mixed signals. That,however, may be the most we can hope for given the circumstances.

One group with no patience for this muddle is Republicans (plus JoeLieberman), who complain that Democrats are demoralizing the troopsand emboldening the enemy. In fact, quite by accident, theDemocrats have introduced just the level of uncertainty we need toinfluence the Iraqi government. It took Bush's secretary ofdefense, of all people, to make this point: "The debate inCongress," Robert Gates said this month, "has been helpful indemonstrating to the Iraqis that American patience has beenlimited. " Thanks to Harry Reid and Nancy Pelosi, he explained,Iraqis now understand "that this is not an open-ended commitment."That understanding is critical to anything even resembling successin Iraq. As General David Petraeus has said, the war cannot be wonmilitarily; only political compromise among warring Iraqi factionswill lead to security and stability.

Another group displeased with this unintended good-cop, bad-coppolicy is opponents of the war. They have discovered, just as NewtGingrich did a dozen years before, that it's extremely difficultfor Congress to govern the country over the opposition of thepresident. Given that the Democrats have slim margins in bothhouses, and that the executive branch has enormous control overforeign policy, ending the war in six months is not a realisticgoal--and not desirable.