Until Charlie Crist showed up at the Carillon
Park Hilton Saturday evening.
A high school and college quarterback, Crist understood the
value of not telegraphing your plays. When he arrived at the Pinellas County
Lincoln Day Dinner, perhaps a handful of people knew what he was about to do.
John McCain was not one of them.
A few days earlier, I asked McCain if he'd happened to talk
to Crist yet that day. He glanced at his watch and quipped: "I usually
call him hourly."
As it turns out, he was only half-joking. The morning after
winning New Hampshire,
McCain phoned Crist, asking for his endorsement. And on the Friday before the Florida primary, he
tried Crist one last time, reminding him that he would be in Crist's hometown
the following night. "You could do it then," he said, according to a
McCain supporter familiar with the discussion.
Crist, for many weeks, had operated under the assumption
that he wouldn't endorse at all. What was the benefit? Political endorsements
rarely make a difference in the outcome, and are usually about minor-leaguers
hoping to bank a chit.
Still, over the previous few months, Crist had politely
listened to all the candidates who asked. Last autumn, Giuliani rearranged his
campaign schedule to clear time for a face-to-face. Romney, after making his
own pitch for an endorsement, immediately followed up by asking that if he
couldn't endorse him, would he please not endorse anyone at all. He then laid
out for Crist why that was the most rational course.
All that final week, it looked as if Crist had taken the
advice to heart. But as the tracking polls showed Romney pulling even with and
then overtaking McCain, Crist decided to jump in publicly. His personal favorite
candidate, the one who had gone out of his way to endorse him in his
gubernatorial run in 2006, was going to lose--and he had the ability to do
something about it. By this time, of course, the political consultants loyal to
Crist were advising him to stay out, according to state GOP insiders. The
gap was too big, they argued. You'll only look foolish.
Crist shrugged them off. "How would I have felt
Wednesday morning if I hadn't done anything and he'd lost? I felt it was almost
my duty," Crist told me last weekend. "I felt like maybe he needed a
lift."
That's exactly what McCain got when he opened his hotel room
door to let in his unexpected guest. McCain, knowing full well the polling
trends, was at a loss for words when Crist told him what he would do in his
introduction 10 minutes later, according to people close to both.
As it happened, though, Crist gave McCain more than a little
pick-me-up. He also turned over the keys to his political machine, which was
already warmed up and humming along. Since December, Crist had been going all
out to pass Amendment 1, which increased a property tax break for homeowners
and was also on the ballot that Tuesday. It had been one of his campaign
promises, and it evolved into a referendum on his leadership. Now, his machine
had a second objective.
Before he'd even gone up the elevator, he'd told his "Yes
on 1" staff to "shake the trees" and round up as much media as
possible. Within minutes, every cable news network had been called and urged to
cover Crist's remarks live. Within hours, every Charlie Crist for Governor
county chair also got a call: The
governor supports McCain. The governor is asking you to support him, too.
Those calls led to others, which led to others, and so on. By Monday, Bill
Bunting, the Pasco County GOP chair and keeper of a coveted gun show e-mail
list, circulated his endorsement, as did the Police Benevolent Association.
Crist, meanwhile, set out to deliver his home base of Tampa Bay.
While most observers have picked up on McCain's healthy margins in South
Florida--most particularly among Cuban Americans none too pleased with Romney's
tone on immigration--a more crucial swing took place in the counties
surrounding Tampa and St. Petersburg.
Analysts looking back have theorized that Crist's endorsement
pushed turnout far beyond anyone's predictions, and that these additional unlikely
voters were far more disposed toward McCain than the traditional, conservative "super-voters,"
who come out for every primary. That's hard to quantify.
What's easier to see is the disappearance of the 11-point
margin (according to Crist's internal tracking poll) that Romney had opened up by
Saturday in Tampa
Bay. Crist appeared with
McCain in that key TV market Saturday night, Sunday, Monday evening, and
Tuesday morning. When the votes were counted, McCain had won Pinellas,
Hillsborough, and Pasco
counties by a seven-point margin. Crist had helped move the numbers 18 points
in three days, a swing of more than 40,000 votes. That accounted for a good
chunk of the statewide swing of at least 10 points, or 190,000 votes, over the
same time period.
"Who the next
president of the United States
is is going to be important for Florida,"
Crist said, explaining his decision to endorse. "It would be nice to have
a friend in the White House."
Sure it would. Perhaps even more so if your own digs were
across the street in the Old
Executive Office
Building.
It's premature to talk about potential vice presidents now,
but not unreasonable, given the circumstances. Crist has now proven he can
deliver Florida
for McCain. Surely he could do it again come November. And McCain didn't bring
Crist along to campaign with him earlier this week in Arizona,
California, and New Jersey just because they're buddies.
Crist has been asked about his potential vice presidency
dozens of times in recent months. I asked again this weekend, and Crist was
smoothly evasive. He is flattered, he says, but is concentrating on being
governor of Florida.
In fact, the word has gone out across Crist's domain that VP
talk is verboten. Not only is it unseemly, it's not helpful in
the bigger picture. But there are slip-ups. When I asked a top Florida
Republican what Crist could offer McCain's campaign in, say, Trenton, New Jersey,
he replied, "What Charlie brings to the ticket … ". He then caught
himself. "What I meant was … ".
S.V. Dáte has covered Florida politics for a
dozen years. His most recent book is Jeb:
America's
Next Bush.
By S.V. Dáte