And scare quotes express the page's voice in a way no other writing style could. This is especially clear when, as happens from time to time, an editorial whips itself into a frenzy of scare-quoting that can be halted only by the physical limitations of the printed newspage. Consider the following passages, all of which come from a single editorial published last month:

"Universal" government-run health care proved

too ambitious even for FDR, who stripped it out of

the Social Security Act of 1935.

These private plans would then "compete" with a new

public insurance option, i.e., a program managed by the

government and modeled after Medicare. Lower-income

earners would get subsidies to make

coverage "affordable."

The draft doesn't include an exact cost, though

casually notes the ballpark "investment" could run

as high as $150 billion a year.

As for the claim that centralizing health

spending will lead to more "efficiency"...

[F]ederal officials will run not only the new plan but

also the "market" in which it "competes" with

private programs ...

Taken as a piece of straight writing, this editorial would appear to be the expression of some kind of mental disorder. But, if you read it in the spoken voice, it's not only reasonable but a perfectly apt expression of the Journal's editorial sensibility. The page's perspective is that of the business tycoon peering down disdainfully at the peons who deign to challenge him. Imagine the above passages spoken in the voice of Potter from It's a Wonderful Life ("Why don't you go to the 'riff-raff' you love so much and ask them to let you have 'eight thousand dollars'?") or the Emperor from Return of the Jedi ("From here you will witness the final destruction of the 'Alliance' and the end of your insignificant 'rebellion'").

The scare quotes also serve as a shortcut for the inattentive reader. Imagine a busy manager, quickly skimming over an editorial. He might come across a phrase like "the deficit," and suppose it's a bad thing, or "affordable" health care, and suppose it's a good thing. The scare quotes would usefully signal the appropriate response: "Affordable" health care? Bah! The downside of this practice is that it's also a shortcut for the writers, allowing them to wallow in their ideological prejudices without spelling out their empirical premises. But maybe the Journal doesn't really consider this a "downside."

Jonathan Chait is a senior editor at The New Republic.