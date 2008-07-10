There are unknowns, of course, but there are also three big reasons he'll win in November.

There are unknowns, of course.

The persona of John McCain is already in play and it would be wrong to underestimate him. The man is remarkable, surprising in his opposition to torture and Guantanamo, audacious when he challenged the economic policies of the two Bush administrations. And isn't it said that Democrat John Kerry considered for a time asking this unconventional conservative to share the ticket with him?

Then there is also the American art of "junk politics," especially as practiced by the Republicans, and its unpredictable, often devastating effects. When will the below-the-belt stuff begin? On what Internet site will the first photomontages appear of Barack Obama tricked up as a radical Islamist? How many other pastors à la Jeremiah Wright will we see paraded out by "527s," groups on the fringes of the principal parties that are allowed, without bearing any moral or financial responsibility, to launch all kinds of slanderous campaigns?

Then there is another unknown, the American electoral system, which has a way of crushing any lyrical praise. Consider that the objective is to win enough states to be elected. Consider that in 48 of the 50 states there is no difference between winning by a whisker or by an overwhelming majority; in either case the winner is entitled to claim all the electors in that state. Add that the majority of these states tend to show historical preferences for one party or the other, making full-on campaigning useless. The logical conclusion has been that Obama's campaign should concentrate on just 15, 18, maybe 20 swing states, where the idea is to shift a few thousand votes. And the conclusion to that conclusion has been that the focus would have to be on often microscopic local issues, a far cry from the media-magnified notion of a sweeping Obama-mania.