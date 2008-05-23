Recount Revisited (Part 1)

After the recount ended, there was intense pressure to look away from what had happened, a pressure that grew after September 11. And so this unbelievably consequential event virtually disappeared from the public discourse. I suspect that the cratering of the Bush presidency is what allowed this movie to be made. Bush’s failure as a president is an irony that hangs over the whole film, giving even mundane events black humor.

The humorous tone of the movie is one of the most interesting choices, and I’d love to hear your take on it. The events it depicts--while presented straightforwardly and non-propagandistically--are a bloody outrage, and yet the tone and feel of the film is extremely light. I love the end result--hypocrisy, irrationality, and moral callousness are often best captured by humor. But I’m curious what drove this not-obvious decision--is the episode still so touchy that HBO decided it had to be approached in a funny way to make it palatable? In any case, I think it actually drives home the outrage more effectively than it would if it was an earnest, Bill Moyers-style “Shame of the Blah Blah Blah” documentary.

If I haven’t given you enough to chew on, let me toss out some more questions: How is it that a comedic director took on this project? Was there a calculation that the subject was still too delicate to approach with a heavy touch? In any case, it’s an utterly devastating indictment of Katherine Harris, the Bush recount team, and the Supreme Court--but all the more persuasive because it is presented as a series of wry observations.

(Speaking of Katherine Harris, Laura Dern’s impression is fantastic. There was one scene where she walked to the podium and I thought I was looking at footage of Harris. There must be something distinctive about the way Harris carries herself that Dern was able to capture, because the similarity was spooky.)

What made you decide to take on this project? What research did you conduct? What was the reaction at HBO? What reaction have you gotten from Republicans?

Also, I suppose that for the sake of the appearance of balance, I should make one criticism of the movie, so here goes. How did you not include the scene where John Bolton burst into a Tallahassee library and announced, "I’m with the Bush-Cheney team, and I'm here to stop the count!”? That always struck me as the most cinematic moment of the whole episode.

Best,

Jonathan

Click here for Recount director Jay Roach’s response.

Jonathan Chait is a senior editor of The New Republic. Jay Roach is a director and producer whose films include Recount, the Austin Powers series and Meet the Parents.

Read Jonathan Chait's original coverage of the Florida recount:

"Fall Guy" (11.20.00)

"Count Down" (11.26.01)

"Losing It" (12.11.00)

"Not Equal" (12.25.00)



By Jonathan Chait, Jay Roach, and Danny Strong