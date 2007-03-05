But the bonhomie didn't last long. Small ramped up to chief executive mode almost as soon as he took office. Among his first proposals was the division of the Smithsonian into two "worlds"--museums and science. The idea was widely reviled and quickly shelved, but it seemed to reveal the new secretary's fundamental understanding of the Smithsonian. Small thought of the Smithsonian as having two separate missions: the museums, which would provide entertainment and cash flow; and the research, which would, at best, try to break even. Small envisioned a future in which the two interacted very little, failing to grasp that most staffers saw these worlds as one, with the museums serving as outlets for the scholars to communicate their work with the public, and the scholars, in turn, ensuring that the museums boasted the best possible collections. From the beginning, Small's model of corporate efficiency was an ill fit for this kind of symbiotic co-existence.

One of Small's next moves was no better received. In 2001, he announced his intention to shutter the National Zoological Conservation and Research Center, a respected animal reserve in Northern Virginia. Small reasoned that the closing would save the institution $2.8 million per year but offered few other justifications. Scientists rebelled, as did Virginia's congressional delegation, and the plan was scrapped. But Smithsonian staffers were so distressed by the debacle that Congress ordered a blue-ribbon panel to investigate Small's actions. Soon after, the new secretary made yet another financial misstep when a donor insisted that her multimillion dollar gift be used for a schlocky "Hall of Achievers" featuring such luminaries as Martha Stewart and Oprah Winfrey. Eventually, the philanthropist withdrew all but a tiny fraction of the gift.

Mixing business and scholarship is, of course, a problem that has plagued museums long before Small came on the scene. "Over the years, public sector support has declined pretty steadily as a percentage of museums' income," says Jason Hall, director of government affairs for the American Association of Museums. "They have to make that up in order to survive and expand." And the Smithsonian's position is a particularly tricky one: Despite being nestled in the heart of the nation's capital, the institution collects only about 75 percent of its funding from the federal government and is often called a "quasi-federal" agency. That means roughly one-quarter of the Smithsonian's intake comes from private sources--donations and earned income. Since the Smithsonian does not charge admission-- "The idea," explains Helen James, a Smithsonian ornithologist, "is that the American taxpayer has already paid admission"--gift shops and restaurants must ring up tens of millions of dollars annually.

"I think we all understand that we've got to sacrifice our integrity to some degree," says Brian Huber, a paleobiologist who has been with the Smithsonian for nearly two decades. "Twenty years ago, we wouldn't have expected to have stores all over the place." The Smithsonian's shops-- which include 26 on-site stores as well as a catalogue and an online ordering service--are crucial components of Smithsonian Business Ventures (SBV), a division of the institution formed in 1998 to centralize sales revenue. Officials at the time predicted that the SBV would return $55 million a year to the general fund (that is, profit shares that do not go directly to the museum where the money is earned) within 5 years. But, by 2006, it was earning just $23.9 million.

Last spring, this lag prompted the Smithsonian's inspector general to launch an investigation of SBV's accounting and compensation practices. Around the same time, the House Appropriations Committee took note of the enormous salaries (and extravagant bonuses) of Smithsonian executives, including Small himself. Records showed the secretary took home compensation equal to $813,000 in 2003. (For comparison's sake, the top salary for a federal bureaucrat is $152,000, or about one-fifth as much.) Twenty-eight Smithsonian executives, the panel pointed out, earn more than Cabinet secretaries. Huber says this fact hasn't escaped Smithsonian staffers. "I think what has people most frustrated," he sighs, "is that our trust fund is going to pay these enormous salaries. You have to sell a lot of T-shirts and a lot of pizza to cover those kinds of salaries."

And it's not just the salaries. Small has also been reluctant to give up other perks of his former corporate life. He has been known to charter private jets to shuttle him around. And he's rumored to have an especially cozy relationship with his board. Little wonder he's expected to remain secretary until 2011.

Small's latest ongoing gaffe began in March 2006, when he announced the creation of Smithsonian Networks, a new 30-year joint venture with the cable network Showtime. The deal created an on-demand cable channel, set to debut next month, that will show original programming based on Smithsonian materials. Though Small and SBV executives toasted the partnership in the press, not everyone joined in the celebration. In particular, the deal's semi-exclusivity troubled many independent documentarians. According to the terms of the deal, which was brokered by Small and SBV chief Gary Beer, filmmakers will be restricted to "incidental" use of the museums' archives and staff unless they are affiliated with Showtime or apply for special approval. Effectively, this means that a private company will have a near-monopoly over a public resource, depending on how strictly the term "incidental" is interpreted. Last April, more than 200 filmmakers and historians, including Ken Burns and Michael Moore, signed a protest letter and asked that further details of the deal be disclosed. Small refused, citing a "confidentiality provision." "It's anti-democratic," says Burns, who has worked with the Smithsonian for over 30 years. "And it's symptomatic of the outsourcing of our common wealth."

The Smithsonian-Showtime flap did not escape the eyes of Congress. In May, a House Administration Committee hearing convened, and Small initially provided a heavily expurgated copy of the Showtime contract. (Later, he relented and submitted the full text.) "We apologize," Small said, "for the hullabaloo this has caused Congress." After chastising Small for his lack of transparency, Congress issued its punishment: a $20 million cut from the Smithsonian's federal budget and a Government Accountability Office (GAO) investigation of the affair.

In December 2006, the GAO released its findings, agreeing in part with the protesters: "[F]ilmmakers and other interested parties remain uncertain about what factors the Smithsonian will use in its decision-making process regarding filming requests and in general about the impact of the contract." Small's defense of the deal, the report concludes, "was unreliable because it was based on incomplete data and oversimplified criteria." Still, the partnership was allowed to remain in place, with unknown consequences for independent film and Smithsonian staffers alike. "The scholars very passionately feel that, having been given the opportunity to be the custodians of the collections and to develop this expertise . . . and communicate it to the public, they should be freely accessible to the public," says James. "This is probably the largest issue: Will it hamper not just access to the collections but access to our expertise as federal employees?"

And, even as controversy swirls around Small's current employer, it has arisen anew at his old one. In 2004, Fannie Mae became embroiled in an accounting scandal that brought about the ouster of two of the secretary's former colleagues. Nonetheless, Small himself remained relatively unscathed until May 2006, when a government report on the fiasco appeared, finding that the former CEO had fostered a corporate culture in which his underlings were running amok of generally accepted accounting rules and misleading investors.

Small has not commented on the Fannie Mae accusations, perhaps because he has his hands full with the seemingly unlimited supply of bad news coming out of the Smithsonian. (Through a spokesperson, he also declined to be interviewed for this piece.) Last year, attendance at the museums declined roughly 5 percent, bucking an overall gain in tourist dollars spent in Washington. And, with the National Museum of American History closed for a two-year face-lift, it's unlikely that 2007 will be better. Oh well. At least Small still has his private collection.

Keelin McDonell is a writer for The New Republic.