On Weather

The beauty of New York on September 11 felt wrong, like a kind of mockery or cruelty but, then again, because of the quality of the light in late summer-early autumn, the weather is typically beautiful. It cares nothing for our affairs, I thought, and then began to wonder why I ever imagined that it somehow should. Surely this was a romantic conceit and I let it drop at that. But then the impossibly vast, storm-tossed, black-blue sky that fills the astounding painting by Albrecht Altdorfer, The Battle of Alexander, appeared in my mind's eye. I went to my book shelf to locate this wonder of the early Renaissance imagination. When I opened the book and saw, in one glance, the swirling, tumultuous, infinite blue sky above and the swirling, tumultuous, infinite red battle below, each domain a spatial mirror image of the other, I immediately recognized one source for my feeling that nature should be in accord with human affairs. As my eyes pored over the astonishing number of meticulously drawn details, I took in how the magnitude of earthly events--the seemingly infinite number of soldiers rushing into battle against one another from all sides, armed with countless weapons, carrying countless flags and banners, on the backs of innumerable horses--was perfectly matched by the cosmic amplitude of nature unleashed--the swirling storm clouds, the lofty mountain ranges, the turbulent oceans, one blurring into the other, a sky so vast that it encompasses the sinking of the moon at its uppermost corner and the rising of the sun in its lowermost. The catastrophic chaos of war, I thought with a feeling for something approaching cosmic justice, was well met by the infinite scale of meteorological events.

But Altdorfer's vision reflected nothing of the divine order that one expects to see in paintings of this period. There was no heavenly host inhabiting the voluminous, storm-tossed, domed sky of Altdorfer. As I was puzzling over this, another vision of the sky came to me, this time the more modest, poetic, yet oddly empirical watercolors of John Ruskin, who for over 50 years had recorded sunsets and storms and weather horizons in his diaries and had drawn and painted them in loving detail. But before I could go to my bookshelf to look for them, I was overcome by the thought of how tormented Ruskin was by his growing awareness of disturbances in the weather--what he called "plague clouds," "strange, bitter, blighting winds," a sun that was "blanched" rather than "reddened." I am always pained by the thought of Ruskin in his last years--a noble man broken and made frantic by all the injustice, degradation, and ugliness that the new industrial factory system had visited upon the world.

A number of Ruskin scholars seem embarrassed by his last lectures, especially one entitled "The Storm-Cloud of the Nineteenth Century" (1884), the name Ruskin had given to the man-made apocalypse he saw all around him. Yet, in my present mood, I wanted to experience the fury of his deep-seeing jeremiad, which his well-meaning defenders today have domesticated as a clear-eyed indictment of early industrial pollution. Upon rereading it, I could almost hear Ruskin's voice intoning that if the storm cloud was not a judgment from heaven, it was "a fearful sign" at least for "the men of old time" of the corruption of a nation that had "blasphemed the name of God deliberately and openly; and had done iniquity by proclamation, every man doing as much injustice to his brother as it was in his power to do." From Ruskin's visionary perspective, the weather was not so much in accord with the actions of mankind as it was a physical manifestation of the spiritual and moral quality of those actions.