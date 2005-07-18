On Weather

The astringently clear light of September 11.

The weather during mid-summer in Manhattan is frequently unpleasant, particularly the viscosity of the air--the feeling that one is breathing and moving through water at least as much as air. Perhaps that is why today, as I was walking to the subway and feeling oppressed by the dull, cloudy light and the general muddiness of the atmosphere, I began to think, as a kind of consolation, of the glorious weather in September, when summer is ending and autumn has not yet taken its place. The air then is almost always temperate, the light ample and clear, and the sky a brilliant blue, especially after the torrents of rain that come to us up the Eastern Seaboard as remnants of southern hurricanes. I love the light that time of year, for it does something quite extraordinary: It literally highlights the materials of the world. Stainless-steel supports, usually an unremarkable feature of a skyscraper, are transformed into radiant silver lines that stretch vertically into the sky; dark red bricks, rather than appearing in their normal guise as a blurry mass of dull color, strike the eye as strangely singular, as if each one had been etched, line by line, into the side of the building; and even the lowly fire escape, usually recessive and unnoticed, becomes a reflective surface for light, its shape emerging with such precision that it acquires a startling material presence.

The particular optics of this hurricane-washed, end-of-summer light seem to magnify all the overlooked textures of the city, so much so that the eye fleetingly becomes an organ of touch as much as of sight, giving the city rambler much to delight in. Yet, the more perfect the day, the more ill at ease I am likely to become--and I imagine this is true of most New Yorkers--since it was, of course, this same clear light, surgical, almost antiseptic, that made the sky so brilliant, the scene so visually sharp, that hideous day, September 11--the kind of weather that everyone, not only those who were here but those who saw the pictures, calls beautiful. I wondered, for a moment, what the weather was like Thursday morning, July 7, in London when the bombs went off in the subway and on the bus.

The beauty of New York on September 11 felt wrong, like a kind of mockery or cruelty but, then again, because of the quality of the light in late summer-early autumn, the weather is typically beautiful. It cares nothing for our affairs, I thought, and then began to wonder why I ever imagined that it somehow should. Surely this was a romantic conceit and I let it drop at that. But then the impossibly vast, storm-tossed, black-blue sky that fills the astounding painting by Albrecht Altdorfer, The Battle of Alexander, appeared in my mind's eye. I went to my book shelf to locate this wonder of the early Renaissance imagination. When I opened the book and saw, in one glance, the swirling, tumultuous, infinite blue sky above and the swirling, tumultuous, infinite red battle below, each domain a spatial mirror image of the other, I immediately recognized one source for my feeling that nature should be in accord with human affairs. As my eyes pored over the astonishing number of meticulously drawn details, I took in how the magnitude of earthly events--the seemingly infinite number of soldiers rushing into battle against one another from all sides, armed with countless weapons, carrying countless flags and banners, on the backs of innumerable horses--was perfectly matched by the cosmic amplitude of nature unleashed--the swirling storm clouds, the lofty mountain ranges, the turbulent oceans, one blurring into the other, a sky so vast that it encompasses the sinking of the moon at its uppermost corner and the rising of the sun in its lowermost. The catastrophic chaos of war, I thought with a feeling for something approaching cosmic justice, was well met by the infinite scale of meteorological events.