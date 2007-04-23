Such alliances are telling. Chinese President Hu Jintao declared that the SCO is focused on "separatism, extremism and terrorism," problems that are of concern everywhere from Africa to Europe to Washington, and it has brought together military leaders to plan counter-terrorism exercises. But, in practice, the organization has behaved as a front for authoritarian regimes. Uzbekistan violently suppressed a political demonstration in May 2005, massacring hundreds of unarmed protesters. But, although the SCO's charter commits members to "promote human rights and fundamental freedoms," the SCO's secretary general rejected calls from human rights advocates to condemn the bloodshed, declaring that the organization does not involve itself in the internal affairs of its member states. Thereafter, as tensions rose with Washington over the issue, the SCO called (albeit indirectly) for the withdrawal of U.S. forces stationed in Uzbekistan. Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad has also used SCO gatherings as a rallying point for anti-American sentiment, urging that the organization's members and observers draw closer to one another and ward off foreign influences.

The SCO is likely to make its presence felt in other arenas as well. By fostering collaboration on the exploitation of the region's rich energy resources, the SCO could be in a position to ensure China's privileged access to oil and gas. Cambridge academic David Wall judged that its members' control over oil and gas reserves could make the SCO into an "OPEC with bombs." While the alarmism seems premature, it is clear that the SCO is expanding its reach. It has also convened a conference of top judges from member countries to discuss cross-border legal cooperation and has even held a meeting with the European Union to talk about partnership opportunities.

As it evolves, the composition of the SCO has the potential to complicate U.S. efforts at alliance building. Among American proponents of an alliance of democracies, for example, India is viewed as a critical player whose support could help build legitimacy for such a body outside the West. But Russia has been courting Delhi heavily through a series of trilateral meetings including Beijing in an effort to shape a more multipolar world less dominated by Washington. If Delhi were to become a full member of the SCO, that might signal its intent to align more closely with its neighbors rather than casting its diplomatic lot with other democracies.

If enough countries join the SCO, China and Russia will enjoy increased political leverage. Some of the U.N.'s critics in the United States have argued that beefing up and creating alternative forums will provide an outlet by which the United States can sidestep politically motivated vetoes in the U.N. Security Council and nevertheless obtain international approval for, for example, humanitarian interventions in places like Kosovo or Darfur. But as the SCO grows, the United States will not be the only world power that can play at this game. Beijing or Moscow could turn to their organization to skirt a U.S. veto and secure at least the semblance of an international imprimatur to, for example, crack down on separatist groups.

For the last 60 years, the world's prominent multilateral institutions have, at least on paper, reflected norms such as transparency, respect for human rights, and democratic participation. With China, Russia, Iran and other non-Western countries stepping up to create and shape such institutions, however, different sets of norms may prevail.