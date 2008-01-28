Part One of a debate about what conservatives can do--and haven't done--to confront climate change.

In the 20 years since climate change came to national attention, leading conservative politicians and intellectuals have alternately claimed it's not happening, it’s not caused by humans, or it’s not something to worry much about.

Today, however, increasing numbers of conservative leaders and thinkers are breaking from the pack and urging some sort of action on the climate crisis. In a debate about the environment last spring, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said, "I'm not going to stand up here and defend our failure to lead. There has to be a green conservatism." Gingrich takes a modest step toward establishing a serious conservative plan to address climate change in their new book, A Contract with the Earth, co-written with Terry L. Maple, by acknowledging the challenge we face and calling for prizes for clean technology inventions, tax credits for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and modest incentives for nuclear power and carbon capture and storage technologies. But if conservatives like Gingrich are to have any credibility, they'll need to move beyond the conservative orthodoxy that global warming can be overcome by private companies operating in free markets with little or no help from the government. They need to be willing to put government money where their mouths are.

Recently, in response to our new book, Break Through: From the Death of Environmentalism to the Politics of Possibility, several conservatives have embraced our critique of approaches that focus solely on pollution regulation. They have not been so quick to embrace our call for a new Apollo project that would require no less than $300 billion in clean energy. In The Wall Street Journal, Jonathan Adler praised our deconstruction of the regulation-centered approach, but then argued, "The authors embrace the fatal conceit that markets can somehow be planned or manipulated to achieve a grand and worthy purpose." At the libertarian Reason magazine, Ronald Bailey endorsed our critique of nature-centered environmentalism--which sees regulation as the best solution--but then concluded, "Shellenberger's and Nordhaus' naïve trust in wise government bureaucrats guiding technological innovation is problematic, to say the least." For conservatives to be taken seriously, they'll need to ditch their knee-jerk opposition to government intervention in the economy and recognize that government has long played a critical role in investing in transformational technologies.

In fact, historically, Republican presidents have made as many large investments in technology and infrastructure as Democratic ones. President Lincoln championed railroads, which were largely built under President Grant. President Eisenhower invested billions in the highways and in microchips, making the entire information technology revolution possible.