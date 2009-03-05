All's Fair

Conservative Catholic groups quickly denounced the nomination. "She is the champion of abortion rights right through term," said Bill Donohue, president of the Catholic League for Religious and Civil Rights, "and for Obama to choose somebody who has sown such division within the Catholic community to head HHS really is an insult to Catholics."

But it was a sign of how much the religious landscape has changed that even before the conservatives launched their assaults, more liberal Catholics began rallying to Sebelius. Catholics United, a progressive group, immediately issued a statement signed by 25 prominent Catholics--including three priests--describing Sebelius as "a woman of deep faith" who had expanded adoption programs, financed social services for pregnant women, promoted alternatives to abortion, and signed a bill making the killing of a fetus a separate crime if a pregnant woman was murdered.

At the same time, a largely evangelical group, including the Rev. Joel Hunter and David Gushee, president of Evangelicals for Human Rights, put out its own pro-Sebelius statement noting that the abortion rate in Kansas declined 10 percent during her time in office.

The rapid mobilization behind Sebelius marked the emergence of an organized movement of religious progressives as a forceful counterweight to religious conservatives, and the case made on her behalf brought home the centrality of abortion reduction to the overall argument.

This has made some traditional feminist groups nervous, as did Obama's decision to give his Council on Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships a mandate to make decreasing the number of abortions a part of its mission. Obama went out of his way to include opponents as well as supporters of abortion rights as members of the council.

Thus Obama's balancing act in moving to alter the Bush conscience rules, which reassured family planning and pro-choice groups.

The president has cast his effort to reduce polarization around moral questions as a search for "common ground." Many of the religious liberals the new president has mobilized say the minimum requirements for this quest include maintaining the strong conscience protections on abortion for health professionals and guarantees that federal money not be used to pay for abortions.

If Sebelius is confirmed, one of her early challenges could come on the question of whether abortion coverage should be part of a universal health insurance proposal.

Given the opposition in Congress to any federal funding for abortion, this issue could go away. Obama almost certainly hopes that it does. His success as a cultural peacemaker depends on his ability to move the country's moral discussion toward social justice and economics. Paradoxically, perhaps, he'd rather have citizens thinking about taxes and collapsing banks than abortion.

E.J. Dionne, Jr. is the author of the recently published Souled Out: Reclaiming Faith and Politics After the Religious Right. He is a Washington Post columnist, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, and a professor at Georgetown University.

By E.J. Dionne, Jr.