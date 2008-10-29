How America's financial meltdown gave Argentina's president an ideal opportunity to plunder people's savings.

WASHINGTON--I recently suggested that the U.S. government's bailout of the financial system, which includes the de facto nationalization of several banks, would arouse populists around the world and give them the perfect alibi to confiscate private property. President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner of Argentina has been the first to confirm my prediction.

Terrified that she would not be able to pay off about $10 billion of public debt fast approaching maturity, Fernandez de Kirchner nationalized her country's private pension funds. The 10 affected funds constituted the biggest source of savings for Argentina's economy and the financial system's primary source of liquidity. With the stroke of a pen, the savings of 10 million people--about $30 billion--have been passed on to the Peronist government, which is sort of like putting the family jewels in Ali Baba's care.

Unlike what happened in other Latin American countries that privatized their social security regimes in the 1990s, Argentines who opted for private, individual accounts were allowed to go back to the old system if they so wished. When Cristina's husband, Nestor, was president, the couple announced that they would change their own private pensions back to the state-owned system.

If that is not enough indication that the hand of the authorities was never too far from the workers' pockets, consider this: The government was already using a large chunk of the money belonging to the private pension funds by virtue of the fact that 60 percent of their capital was invested in government bonds--something that was required by law. Given the magnitude of the government's spending commitments and the national debt, not even that was enough.