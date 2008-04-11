The Movie Review: 'Smart People'

Lawrence, meanwhile, schemes self-importantly to become the chair of his department, to publish a combative book on critical theory, and to get Janet--who, it turns out, was once a student of his with a schoolgirl crush--to sleep with him. This she eventually does, though it’s hard to imagine why. Perhaps it was the only way she could envision to make him stop pontificating. And so the movie goes from there, unfurling the inevitable tropes about learning to be a nicer person, opening oneself to new experiences, recognizing the value of family, and so on. Where’s that Cloverfield monster when you need him?

Ellen Page does the best she can as a teen automaton who wants her Dad to stop holding onto Mom’s old clothes because if he donates them to charity they’ll get a tax write-off, “which is pretty cool.” But this pitiless caricature of Young Republicanhood is meant for broader farce, not a dreary dramedy like Smart People. As it is, it’s hard to shake the impression of Juno MacGuff offering an ironic portrait of Tracy Flick. Meanwhile, Sarah Jessica Parker, who not long ago found herself uncomfortably absorbed into a boyfriend’s liberal nightmare clan in The Family Stone , here explores a conservative counterpart which, while no less irritating, at least has fewer members.

Chuck, the lazy interloping brother, is a tired cinematic type, but it is a tired cinematic type to which Thomas Haden Church brings genuine charm and humor. Casting him in the role was the filmmakers’ wisest choice; outfitting him with an absurd gunfighter’s moustache and goatee, their second wisest. Sadly, the cramped and crabby film seems to wear him down as well, and after a drunken misunderstanding that’s taken far more seriously than it ought to be, he largely vacates the premises.

First-time screenwriter Mark Poirier and first-time director Noam Murro struggle with tone and pace. Much of the dialogue is intended to be funny, but not much of it actually is. (The two biggest laughs in the screening I attended were shots of Chuck’s bare ass as he slept.) At 95 minutes, the film has a clipped, rushed feel, as if a large amount of material was cut, particularly toward the (very abrupt) conclusion. Indeed, there’s an odd sense of stinginess thoughout: Though a single coed (Camille Mana) is repeatedly repurposed--as a student is Lawrence’s class; as James’s girlfriend; as a member of the department search committee--I’m not sure we ever even learn her first name.