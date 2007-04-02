Matthew Dowd, the world's wussiest turncoat

"It's amazing," Matthew Dowd told The New York Times's Jim Rutenberg. "In five years, I've only traveled 300 feet, but it feels like I've gone around the world, where my head is." Broken-hearted over the destruction he helped foist on the country when he helped sell voters on George W. Bush, Dowd now talks about needing to make things right in the world. As his fellow political guns for hire sign up with candidates ahead of next year's elections, Dowd is contemplating trading in his politico's shiv for a missionary's bible. By the time his old boss leaves office, he told Rutenberg, he may well be feeding the hungry in Africa or South America. "I'm a big believer that in part what we're called to do--to me, by God; other people call it karma--is to restore balance when things don't turn out the way they should have," Dowd said. "Just being quiet is not an option when I was so publicly advocating an election."

The melancholy Dowd who crawled on the carpet on the front page of Sunday's Times was a far cry from the cocksure strategist who twice helped Bush microtarget his way into the White House. Where he once smeared critics as possibly treacherous and certainly wussy, Dowd now wishes Bush wouldn't be so "bubbled in." Where he once trumpeted presidential steadfastness as the ultimate virtue, Dowd now wants Bush to heed the verdict of the people and get us out of Iraq. And though his polling ought to have given Dowd an opportunity to note the phenomenon from the beginning, he now regrets the way the president has polarized the country.

Dowd may be the first inner-ring Bushie to break with the administration, but he is hardly the first political strategist to make such a move. In laying out his disappointments, he joined a venerable tradition in American politics: The repentant hatchet-man. Like Lee Atwater apologizing from his deathbed for Willie Horton, he now wants to be more than just a guy who got another guy elected. As was the case with his contrite predecessor, Dowd has had his share of personal reversals--a death, a divorce--that helped him see the light. And there's a whiff of opportunism to his conversion, too: It's easy to bemoan the weakened Bush of 2007, and there's nothing like having a son about to ship out to Iraq to focus the mind on the evils of war. But it ultimately is hard not to be just a bit empathetic for a guy who now sees his life's work as a mistake.

So: Off to the Congo Basin with a bushel of penicillin, right?