Campus Regress

Our catastrophic failure to educate Americans beyond high school.

WASHINGTON--It's the silent education crisis, the one we don't talk about much because its existence undermines the story we like to tell about our country.

The problems we face from kindergarten to 12th grade get regular, if still insufficient, attention. But we rarely confront how badly we're faring when it comes to educating our people after high school. That silent education crisis belies our claim that no nation comes close to us in guaranteeing that anyone can work hard, get a great education, and soar.

Judge Sonia Sotomayor honored this national article of faith in a lovely tribute to her mother at her confirmation hearings. "She taught us that the key to success in America is a good education," Sotomayor said. "And she set the example, studying alongside my brother and me at our kitchen table so that she could become a registered nurse."

In telling this story of intergenerational mobility, Sotomayor was describing how our education system is supposed to work--and, inadvertently perhaps, pointed to how it's failing so many now.