"Hillary's War" (April 2) reported that Hillary Clinton "needled"Kenneth Pollack about the absence of WMD in Iraq at a birthday partyfor Sandy Berger at the French ambassador's residence. However, aClinton spokesman says she did not attend such a party. Thespokesman said he would not discuss Clinton's privateconversations, though he did not specifically dispute that such anencounter occurred, as multiple sources say it did. Pollack haddeclined to comment on this account before publication. We regretthe error.

