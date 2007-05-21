Civil Defense

THE FIRST and most basic problem is that we simply do not have enough people with the kinds of skills to help the Iraqis rebuild their local economies and political systems. The brunt of this mission rests on the shoulders of the Provincial ReconstructionTeams (PRTs) and Embedded Reconstruction Teams (ERTs). To their credit, the administration plans to triple the number of personnel on these teams from 150 to 450. But, for a population the size of Iraq, this is still a woefully inadequate number. As a rough comparison, in South Vietnam during the (successful, but tardy) Civil Operations and Revolutionary Development Support program, the United States deployed 1,700 civilians for a population of about 18 million. That works out to one for every 10,500 people; by the same standard, Baghdad alone would require 566. Moreover, a great many civilians in Vietnam spoke some of the language and had spent time in the country beforehand, skills lacking in most of those we are now sending to man the PRTs and ERTs.

This shortage is not particularly surprising. The State Department recruits and trains men and women to serve as Foreign Service officers responsible for conducting diplomacy; they don’t have many people who know how to rebuild a power grid or maintain an irrigation system. Nor does the Department of Agriculture, for that matter. Its personnel do things like draw up regulations for thecare and feeding of livestock and determine subsidy policies for certain crops—few, if any, actually know how to care for and feed livestock or how to rotate crops. Fewer still have any idea how to do those things in an underdeveloped, war-ravaged, Arabic-speaking Middle Eastern country. But, while it may be understandable, it is still a huge problem that the administration must fix quickly.

But the problem, alas, is even more complicated than that. If a new slew of civilians were to arrive in Iraq, they would still fall within a dysfunctional chain of command, where civilian and military bureaucratic cultures clash frequently. Asked to provide a civilian official to be part of a key military planning unit, a senior State Department official reportedly dismissed the requestwith the remark that “planning is what the military does, not what diplomats do.” Likewise, some military commanders in Iraq continue to see the civilian personnel they are paired with as being there to support the military mission; in fact, in counterinsurgency and stability operations, it is the military that should support the civilian efforts, not the other way around. The pressing need is for teams of civilians and military officers to be assigned to combined planning, assessment, and implementation cells that would coordinate these functions for both chains of command, thereby ensuring that, at some level, everyone is working from the same sheet of music.

IN THE PAST, both Washington and (especially) the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad have had a bad habit of micromanaging civilians. Personnel assigned to previous PRTs complain that the embassy tended to regard them as little more than reporting teams and assigned them irrelevant information-gathering tasks that were time-consuming enough to interfere with actual reconstruction. On other occasions,the embassy (or Washington) issued blanket rules that did not accord with the conditions in specific parts of the country and insisted that their field personnel conform to those guidelines. Inthe military, it is critical that the commander on the spot be given the latitude to immediately make decisions based on what he sees in front of him, and the same is true for the civilians waging the battle for Iraq. They, too, need to be able to do what they think best based on the circumstances as they find them.

One particularly meddlesome constraint has been a guideline effectively forbidding civilian personnel from venturing out beyond the Green Zone in Baghdad or military Forward Operating Bases (FOBs) in the field. Iraq can be a deadly environment, and we must do everything we can to protect our people; but, if we are going to keep them penned up in the FOBs, we might as well bring them back to Washington. The only way to help Iraqis rebuild is by having civilian experts out in the towns and neighborhoods working with them. If the members of the PRTs and ERTs are going to have a greater impact as part of the surge than they had in the past, they have to be able to move around freely, meet with Iraqis, hear their concerns, oversee projects, make adjustments, and gain firsthand information and experience.