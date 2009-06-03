NEWT IS HARDLY the first politician to be captivated by a pseudo-realistic potboiler. Bill Clinton grilled his aides about bioterrorism defenses after reading Richard Preston's horrifying account of a genetically engineered virus, The Cobra Event. Michael Crichton's paranoid vision of evil climate-change activists, State of Fear, won him a meeting with George W. Bush. Forstchen himself has said that One Second After was designed to have such an effect. "I wrote the book to convey a warning and bring it before the public eye," Forstchen recently wrote in response to a critic on the liberal blog ThinkProgress. His book's success has done more for the issue than years of striving by a hapless band of Washington conservatives.

The godfather of the modern EMP alarmism movement is Republican congressman Roscoe Bartlett of Maryland. "This is just too horrific to be true," Bartlett explains, "so many people want to dismiss it." Bartlett, an 82-year-old retired engineer and Maryland Republican, has worried about an EMP attack since he encountered the concept over a decade ago in—yup—a potboiler novel. "I called my friend Tom Clancy," Bartlett says, to ask about Clancy's reference to the threat in one of his books. Clancy referred Bartlett to a physicist at America's high-tech Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory named Lowell Wood. Wood happened to be in Washington "and so, within an hour, he was in my office, " Bartlett explains. Wood, who has warned that an EMP attack could amount to "a giant continental time machine," sending America back to a pre-industrial state, explained that cold war strategists considered a Soviet EMP assault a likely first step in a larger attack on the West. But, since then, he said, the United States had done little to protect its infrastructure against such an event. "This is something that the military had been ignoring!" Bartlett says.

Bartlett set out to change that. In 2001, the Maryland congressman, who is known for a set of quirky passions that include a fixation on "peak oil" theory, which predicts a catastrophic exhaustion of global petroleum supplies, won congressional approval of a commission to study the EMP threat. Some of its members were not exactly mainstream national security experts. Its chairman was William Graham, a former Reagan White House science adviser and enthusiast for the "Star Wars" missile-defense system. Another commission member was Lowell Wood, who, as the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists has noted, was the Reagan-era champion of a plan to cripple the Soviet nuclear arsenal by means of a giant x-ray laser platform with which he reportedly once sought to ignite part of the earth's atmosphere.

Predictably, the EMP commission found that the United States faced a serious threat—not just from the intercontinental missiles of major powers like Russia and China, but also from terrorists and rogue states. The EMP panel went further, concluding that a single Hiroshima-sized bomb could realistically shut down America's critical infrastructure. But the panel's report didn't exactly rock Washington. "The report unfortunately was released on the same day that the 9/11 Commission released their report," sighs Clay Wilson, a believer and former analyst with the Congressional Research Service, "so all the news people were down the hall." Awakening the public would have to wait for another day.

THE EMP COMMISSION actually had a point. There is a scientific basis for fears about widespread electric outages, and there is evidence that other countries, possibly including Iran, have studied the technique. "EMP is real," agrees Joe Cirincione, a nuclear weapons expert who now runs a pro-disarmament think tank, the Ploughshares Fund. But, as Cirincione notes, few analysts take the threat very seriously. The odds that Iran or North Korea would prefer a technologically untested Rube Goldberg scheme to merely nuking us seem slim. And any terrorist group able to execute such a plan was probably capable enough to get us one way or another anyhow.