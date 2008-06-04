The contradictory legacy of France's 1968 student protests.

WASHINGTON--In recent weeks, France has been swamped with events commemorating the student uprising of May 1968--which actually started in March and finished in June. Less attention has been paid to the 40th anniversary of the student revolts in other countries, including the United States.

Was the May 1968 French uprising an anarchist attack on all forms of authority, as some libertarians believed? Was it an assault on conservatism, as its most visible leader, Daniel Cohn-Bendit, predicted?

Was it an attempt to rescue the left from Soviet-style communism, which would explain why the communist unions opposed the students? Was it an act of hypocrisy by young protesters who embraced Che Guevara and Mao Zedong at the same time that they targeted Charles de Gaulle's authoritarianism and Stalin's European heirs? Was it just a tantrum by the rich kids who ripped up the cobblestones in the Latin Quarter out of boredom? Or was it, as the protest slogans invited us to think, one noisy pretext for poetry ("all power to the imagination," "it is forbidden to forbid")?

It was all of the above--a massive contradiction. Which is why, 40 years on, the legacy is also contradictory. Despite the fact that the uprising lasted only a few months and de Gaulle later won a landslide in the legislative elections that he was forced to call, the individualist spirit of that uprising did a lot to unleash European customs from the corset in which they were confined. In doing so, it may have paradoxically helped to accelerate France's globalization. Perhaps no one puts it better than the French academic Serge Audier: "The '68 generation played a key role in the development of capitalism at the end of the 1970s, by lifting the last barrier to unfettered commercialism: traditional values."