Country music prides itself on being the voice of red-state America.So it's hardly surprising that, in the years immediately followingSeptember 11, country music artists came out loud and proud with avariety of fightin'-mad anthems. From Clint Black's "Iraq and Roll"to Darryl Worley's "Have You Forgotten?" to Toby Keith's infamous"Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American),"aggressive, defiant flag-waving made perfect cultural (not tomention economic) sense. It also jibed neatly with blue-staters'sniffy view of country fans as blindly patriotic, ass-backwardrednecks. (Indeed, Keith's 2002 megahit, with shit-kicking lyricslike, "You'll be sorry that you messed with the US of A / 'Causewe'll put a boot in your ass / It's the American Way," was sojingoistic it put off even some of his country compatriots.) By thetime of the Dixie Chicks "incident," in which an anti-Bushutterance by lead singer Natalie Maines while in England led to thegroup's ex-communication from the country fold, there was littledoubt that, when it came to Iraq, Nashville had the president'sback.

There were, of course, exceptions. On Christmas Day 2003, WillieNelson penned an antiwar ditty called "What Ever Happened to Peaceon Earth" that he performed nine days later at a campaign rally forDemocratic presidential gadfly Dennis Kucinich. Fellow outlaw MerleHaggard has been making even bigger waves of late. Back in the1970s, Haggard thrilled conservatives with anti- antiwar tunes like"The Fightin' Side of Me" and "Okie From Muskogee." Now, he'stweaking those same folks with songs like "That's The News" (less aprotest song than a swipe at the media's uneven war coverage),"Rebuild America First," and, most provocatively, "Hillary." ("Thiscountry needs to be honest / Changes need to be large / Somethinglike a big switch of gender / Let's put a woman in charge.") Lessfamously, "alternative country" artists like Rodney Crowell,Allison Moorer, and Steve Earle have long been putting theirliberal politics into their work. Still, while alt-country artistsand cranky old bulls like Nelson and Haggard were expressing theirfed-uppedness, the vast majority of big-money, big-audience countryserved as a cheering section for the administration's foreignpolicy.

But a funny thing happened on the way to the surge. Sometime around2004, the in-your-face calls to arms faded, and the war-themedofferings coming out of Nashville started taking on a more sombertone. In 2004, for instance, both girl-group SheDaisy and JohnMichael Montgomery produced hit singles focused on the pain ofseparation felt by soldiers and their loved ones. The former, "ComeHome Soon," climbed the country charts to number 14; the latter,"Letters from Home," all the way to number two. As SheDaisylaments,

And I sleep alone