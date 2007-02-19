As governor, Vilsack was hamstrung by declining state revenues and a hostile legislature (there were Republican majorities in both houses for six of his eight years in office). Nonetheless, he managed some impressive achievements. He expanded preschool access,reduced class sizes, and increased health care coverage forchildren and the poor. He created a $500 million fund to lure businesses to Iowa and a $250 million fund for community development projects— both of which helped reverse the state’s "brain drain."And he altered Iowa’s partisan balance—with Democrats nowcontrolling the state’s governorship, House, and Senate for thefirst time in 42 years. "He took a purple state and made it into a solid blue state," says former Iowa Democratic chairman Gordon Fischer. When Vilsack left office in January, a Register poll foundthat 69 percent of Iowans approved of the job he did as governor.

Of course, there are plenty of popular and successful two-term Democratic governors, including Kansas’s Kathleen Sebelius, Arizona’s Janet Napolitano, Tennessee’s Phil Bredesen, and NorthCarolina’s Mike Easley—and, other than New Mexico’s Bill Richardson, you don’t see any of them running for president this year. Then again, these governors didn’t have presidential candidates constantly kissing up to them for the last eight years. From the moment Vilsack took office, he was romanced by practically any Democrat even thinking about the White House, and, while he officially stayed neutral in both the 2000 and 2004 Iowa caucuses,he wielded a significant amount of power behind the scenes. When Christie Vilsack endorsed John Kerry nine days before the 2004 caucus, many viewed it as a tacit endorsement of Kerry by her husband—and some Iowa political observers point to it as themoment when Kerry’s victory in the caucus became assured. Perhaps it was inevitable, then, that the kingmaker would start thinking that he himself should be king. As Vilsack says, "Having watched all these folks come through the state in the eight years I was governor, I realized that I could do what they were doing."

For Vilsack, running for president means trying to translate hisachievements in Iowa into a national platform. With its abundance of corn and soybeans, Vilsack as governor pushed Iowa to increase its production of ethanol and soy diesel; he also focused on wind energy—ultimately making Iowa a leader in alternative andrenewable fuels. And so, as a presidential candidate, Vilsack is making "energy security" his number-one issue, framing it as asilver bullet that addresses any number of concerns, from globalwarming to the economy to, most importantly in the currentpolitical environment, America’s reliance on oil from, as Vilsackcalls them, "countries that wish to do us harm."

Along those lines, Vilsack has staked out the most aggressiveantiwar position among the Democratic contenders, calling on Congress to use its spending power to bring an immediate end to thewar in Iraq. "Those in Congress who voted for the war, those in Congress who have voted to continue the war, and those in Congress who have funded the war can surely vote to end the war," he said in a speech at the Democratic National Committee’s winter meetings last weekend. "Congress has the constitutional responsibility and a moral duty to cut off funding for the status quo. Not a cap—an end. Not eventually—immediately." And if a cynic suggests that Vilsack has a certain freedom to make this demand of Congress—since he himself doesn’t actually have to vote on theissue—he gets a bit testy. "I called every family who lost a loved one in the state while I was governor," he says. "So don’t tell me I’ve got a free ride on this."

The challenge for Vilsack now is getting his fellow Iowans to buy the idea that his experience as their governor has prepared him to be their president. As he drives through the snow in his SUV(which, given his focus on energy security, is a hybrid), he concedes that it’s an uphill battle. "People perceive me as a governor," he says. "They have to make the transition to presidential candidate. By nature, we have a deep sense of humility in this state, and I think people have to recognize that somebody from this state has every reason in the world and every right to participate in this debate and be part of this campaign."

Before we headed to Independence, I watched Vilsack try to make this case to some potential caucus-goers in Dubuque. Speaking to about 125 people who’d gathered in the rotunda of the river city’s mainlibrary, he started his spiel by playing up his home-field advantage, pointing out a campaign aide who’s a "Dubuquer." He pledged that, as president, he would expand health care, make theUnited States more energy-secure, and end the war in Iraq. But the heart of his speech was devoted to addressing the elephant in the room. "Now I know what you’re thinking," he said after ticking offhis campaign promises. "You’re thinking, `To do all that, you’vegot to get elected. How can you possibly get elected? ... You were our governor and we kind of liked you, you were a good guy, but, gee, you’re running against all these rock stars.’" The crowd laughed- -albeit nervously, as if he had indeed divined their secret thoughts. He waited for the laughter to die down. "Folks," he continued, "I’m not a rock star, I’m the first to admit that.But I’m rock solid."

Vilsack went on to make a case for his candidacy that tried to blend Iowans’ state pride with their famous fixation on electability."It’s not enough just to get Democrats," he said. "You’ve got to be able to reach over and get the folks in the middle. ... They’re in cities like Dubuque, they’re in small towns like the ones we’ve gothere in Iowa, they’re in Missouri, they’re in Ohio, they’re in Kentucky and Tennessee, they’re in Colorado, they’re in all of those states that we have not been able to win in." He told the crowd that he alone among the Democratic candidates could reachthose voters and win in those places—largely because he was an Iowan. "I’m from a small town in southeast Iowa, and I live on Main Street. And those are Main Street values that have been with me,"he said. "Your values are with me. It is your values that this country needs ... and it’s your values that are reflective of thevalues in those states that we have to have to win."

Afterward, in the car, Vilsack says it’s precisely these sorts of gatherings that will eventually lead to his victory in Iowa. "In a caucus state, you build a campaign brick by brick, one person at atime, and that’s what we’re doing," he says. "We could have anevent where 1,000 people show up or 2,000 people show up, butthat’s not the intimacy that Iowans want." The big crowds the rockstars are drawing, he maintains, are meaningless; what matters in Iowa, he explains, is getting commitments from voters that they’ll caucus for you. "I’m told John Edwards had an event in JohnsonCounty. Five hundred people showed up. ... I don’t think they tooka name," he says. "I don’t know how many names Senator Clintonreceived [when she came through Iowa a few days earlier], but Iknow they don’t have an office, they don’t have a telephone number."(Vilsack, by contrast, already has six offices and 15 trained staff in Iowa; and in January, his campaign made 19,000 live phone callsto Iowans.)

Indeed, Vilsack argues that the fact that he has to compete so hard against the rock stars in Iowa actually helps him, since people won’t be able to dismiss his victory in the caucus as "expected"—as they did with Iowa Senator Tom Harkin in 1992, after the other presidential candidates ceded his home state’s caucus to him. "Do you think Hillary Clinton was playing for second when shebrought 44 people here with her this past weekend?" Vilsack asks."Do you think Barack Obama, when he comes here again, is playing for second? How could John Edwards play for second? He can’t get by without Iowa. They’re playing to win. So this is a full-scale, knockdown, drag-out deal."

Finally, we come to the exit for Independence, and Vilsack pulls off the highway. Slowly cruising into the deserted downtown, he breathes a sigh of relief. "I thought I did pretty well," he says of his driving performance, as the aide and I eagerly concur. His focus now off the road and on the campaign appearance ahead,Vilsack asks his aide for a breath mint—to combat the onions on his cheeseburger—and a quick run-down of a few notables who will beat the event. He parks the car and heads into the restaurant, where he’ll deliver the same spiel he gave in Dubuque to a group of about75 people who have gathered in a basement banquet room. When it’s over, they’ll give Vilsack a nice round of applause. Most of them will shake his hand, some will ask for his autograph, and a few will even fill out a card committing to caucus for him. And then,when the last of them has left the restaurant, Vilsack will get intohis car and go back on the highway to drive the 150 miles throughthe snow to Des Moines, where he’ll catch a few hours of sleep before heading out the next day to continue his uphill battle.

As Vilsack’s SUV disappears into the blustery night, I think back to something he’d said during the drive to Independence, when the snowwas coming down hard and he was pushing forward to make it to themeeting on time. I’d asked him about Joe Lieberman and his place in U.S. politics. I was curious to see whether Vilsack would take theopportunity to distance himself from his old Democratic Leadership Council ally now that Lieberman was publicly flirting with endorsing a Republican for president and had become a pariah to manyof the people who’d be voting in Democratic primaries. Vilsack didn’t take the bait, but his answer was revealing in another way."His place in politics?" he asked me in response, chuckling. "I mean, honestly, all of us are going to be footnotes with the exception of a few of us who end up being elected president, " he said, pulling into the left lane to pass a car that had slowed to a crawl in front of us. "But being a footnote’s not bad," he went on."It’s better than not being in the book at all."